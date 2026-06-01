Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gotthard: Ten Years Of The World's Longest Rail Tunnel

Gotthard: Ten Years Of The World's Longest Rail Tunnel


2026-06-01 02:20:55
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Gotthard Base Tunnel celebrates its tenth anniversary on Monday. Opened on June 1, 2016, the 57-kilometre tunnel has almost doubled demand for passenger traffic on this route, according to the Swiss federal railways. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Gotthard: ten years of the world's longest rail tunnel This content was published on June 1, 2026 - 13:16 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Français fr Gothard: dix ans du plus long tunnel ferroviaire du monde Original Read more: Gothard: dix ans du plus long tunnel ferroviaire du

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Ten years after its inauguration, the Gotthard Base Tunnel has profoundly transformed rail links between northern and southern Switzerland.

+ Why is the Gotthard Base Tunnel so important?

Since it opened, 169,000 passenger trains and 276,000 freight trains have travelled through the world's longest rail tunnel. With the opening of the Ceneri base tunnel in 2020, the journey time between Zurich and Lugano has been reduced to one hour and 53 minutes, around 50 minutes less than before the tunnel opened. Demand on the Gotthard route has almost doubled in ten years, according to a press release published on Monday.

Freight traffic has also benefited from this infrastructure. The volume transported rose to 24.2 million tonnes in 2025, compared with 17.8 million tonnes on the old route in 2015.

More More 'Swiss engineering at its best': the steepest cable car in the world

This content was published on Feb 8, 2025 A section of the Schilthornbahn cableway is the latest example of breathtaking engineering in the Swiss Alps. But how steep is it?

Read more: 'Swiss engineering at its best': the steepest cable car in the

MENAFN01062026000210011054ID1111195108



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search