Official Jordanian Source Reiterates Firm Position On Jerusalem And Holy Sites

MENAFN - Amman Net) An official Jordanian source has reaffirmed that Jordan's position on Jerusalem and its holy sites remains firm and unchanged.

The source emphasized that the Hashemite Custodianship of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem is a responsibility undertaken by His Majesty King Abdullah II. It noted that this custodianship is clearly documented and recognized under international treaties and agreements, including Article 9 of the Jordan–Israel Peace Treaty.

It also highlighted the agreement signed between King Abdullah II and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, which reinforced joint Jordanian–Palestinian efforts to protect Jerusalem and its holy sites from ongoing violations.

The source stressed that sovereignty over the holy sites belongs to the Palestinians, while custodianship is exercised by Jordan under the Hashemite role.

It further underscored that Israel, as an occupying power, has no legal authority under international law or United Nations Security Council resolutions to alter the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem.

The source added that Jordan continues to deploy all necessary and available means to safeguard the holy sites and preserve their Arab, Islamic, and Christian identity, in close coordination with Palestinian counterparts, as well as Arab and Islamic states and international partners.