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Former Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi Passes Away at 80
(MENAFN) Former Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi has died at the age of 80 in the Saudi capital Riyadh, according to reports from Yemeni state media.
His death was announced by Yemen TV, which did not provide additional details regarding the circumstances. Saudi-based broadcaster Al Arabiya also confirmed the news, though it likewise did not disclose a cause of death.
Separately, according to reports citing an unnamed government source, Hadi passed away in a Riyadh hospital following a decline in his health over recent days. The source indicated that he had been dealing with ongoing heart-related complications and had frequently traveled to the United States, particularly to Cleveland, for medical evaluations and treatment. His condition was said to have deteriorated rapidly in the week leading up to his death.
Hadi first assumed the Yemeni presidency in 2012 after the departure of longtime leader Ali Abdullah Saleh. Saleh was later killed in 2017 during fighting with Houthi forces.
He remained in office until April 2022, when he formally transferred authority to the Presidential Leadership Council led by Rashad al-Alimi and composed of several members, marking the end of his presidential tenure.
Before becoming president, Hadi had served for years as vice president under Saleh and was widely regarded as one of the most influential political figures in modern Yemeni politics.
His death was announced by Yemen TV, which did not provide additional details regarding the circumstances. Saudi-based broadcaster Al Arabiya also confirmed the news, though it likewise did not disclose a cause of death.
Separately, according to reports citing an unnamed government source, Hadi passed away in a Riyadh hospital following a decline in his health over recent days. The source indicated that he had been dealing with ongoing heart-related complications and had frequently traveled to the United States, particularly to Cleveland, for medical evaluations and treatment. His condition was said to have deteriorated rapidly in the week leading up to his death.
Hadi first assumed the Yemeni presidency in 2012 after the departure of longtime leader Ali Abdullah Saleh. Saleh was later killed in 2017 during fighting with Houthi forces.
He remained in office until April 2022, when he formally transferred authority to the Presidential Leadership Council led by Rashad al-Alimi and composed of several members, marking the end of his presidential tenure.
Before becoming president, Hadi had served for years as vice president under Saleh and was widely regarded as one of the most influential political figures in modern Yemeni politics.
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