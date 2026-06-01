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Air Traffic Accidents Increase By 20% In Switzerland

Air Traffic Accidents Increase By 20% In Switzerland


2026-06-01 02:20:55
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The number of reported accidents in Swiss civil aviation increased by around 20% in 2025. Four incidents with a total of six fatalities occurred in recreational aviation, the Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA) said on Monday. This content was published on June 1, 2026 - 14:02 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Der Bund registriert 2025 deutlich mehr Unfälle im Luftverkehr Original Read more: Der Bund registriert 2025 deutlich mehr Unfälle im Luftve

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Another person died in a helicopter accident in agriculture. According to FOCA's 2025 incident statistics, there were no fatal accidents in commercial aviation last year.

The authority processed a total of 14,972 reports last year. FOCA cited a better reporting culture, more traffic and widespread interference with GPS signals as the reasons for the sharp increase.

The reported incidents included more near-collisions in the air, more airspace violations and more conflicts with drones. But there could also be incidents on the ground, for example due to narrow and complex airfields.

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This content was published on Sep 2, 2018 swissinfo looks back at the worst accident in Swiss civil aviation history and the consequences for airline safety and Swissair.

Read more: The Swissair flight 111 crash: causes and consequ

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Swissinfo

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