Air Traffic Accidents Increase By 20% In Switzerland

Another person died in a helicopter accident in agriculture. According to FOCA's 2025 incident statistics, there were no fatal accidents in commercial aviation last year.

The authority processed a total of 14,972 reports last year. FOCA cited a better reporting culture, more traffic and widespread interference with GPS signals as the reasons for the sharp increase.

The reported incidents included more near-collisions in the air, more airspace violations and more conflicts with drones. But there could also be incidents on the ground, for example due to narrow and complex airfields.

This content was published on Sep 2, 2018 swissinfo looks back at the worst accident in Swiss civil aviation history and the consequences for airline safety and Swissair.