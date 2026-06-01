Air Traffic Accidents Increase By 20% In Switzerland
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Der Bund registriert 2025 deutlich mehr Unfälle im Luftverkehr
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Read more: Der Bund registriert 2025 deutlich mehr Unfälle im Luftve
Another person died in a helicopter accident in agriculture. According to FOCA's 2025 incident statistics, there were no fatal accidents in commercial aviation last year.
The authority processed a total of 14,972 reports last year. FOCA cited a better reporting culture, more traffic and widespread interference with GPS signals as the reasons for the sharp increase.
The reported incidents included more near-collisions in the air, more airspace violations and more conflicts with drones. But there could also be incidents on the ground, for example due to narrow and complex airfields.More More Demographics The Swissair flight 111 crash: causes and consequences
This content was published on Sep 2, 2018 swissinfo looks back at the worst accident in Swiss civil aviation history and the consequences for airline safety and Swissair.Read more: The Swissair flight 111 crash: causes and consequ
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