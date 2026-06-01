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Missing Silent Film From 1900 Found In Swiss National Film Archives

Missing Silent Film From 1900 Found In Swiss National Film Archives


2026-06-01 02:20:54
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A silent film, long thought to have disappeared, has been identified in the collections of the Cinémathèque suisse, the Swiss national film archives. The short film from 1900 has been restored and attributed to the British director Robert W. Paul. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Missing silent film from 1900 found in Swiss national film archives This content was published on June 1, 2026 - 15:38 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Français fr Un film muet disparu retrouvé à Cinémathèque suisse Original Read more: Un film muet disparu retrouvé à Cinémathèque s

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The film, Diving for Treasure, features two heavily equipped divers trying to recover a treasure chest buried in a shipwreck. It was put online last April on the Cinémathèque's restored film platform under the title Scaphandriers.

This copy is very probably the only one in existence, according to Patrick Friel, the specialist who identified the work. For this professor at Columbia College in Chicago, it is a“major discovery”.“Robert W. Paul is a founding figure in the history of cinema and one of the most important British producers and filmmakers,” he explained on Monday in a press release.

More More Culture The soapy secrets behind Basel's first film

This content was published on Sep 28, 2020 At first sight it looks like a spontaneous scene from bustling Basel at the turn of the century, but the short film is meticulously choreographed.

Read more: The soapy secrets behind Basel's first

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