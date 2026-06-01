Missing Silent Film From 1900 Found In Swiss National Film Archives
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Un film muet disparu retrouvé à Cinémathèque suisse
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The film, Diving for Treasure, features two heavily equipped divers trying to recover a treasure chest buried in a shipwreck. It was put online last April on the Cinémathèque's restored film platform under the title Scaphandriers.
This copy is very probably the only one in existence, according to Patrick Friel, the specialist who identified the work. For this professor at Columbia College in Chicago, it is a“major discovery”.“Robert W. Paul is a founding figure in the history of cinema and one of the most important British producers and filmmakers,” he explained on Monday in a press release.More More Culture The soapy secrets behind Basel's first film
This content was published on Sep 28, 2020 At first sight it looks like a spontaneous scene from bustling Basel at the turn of the century, but the short film is meticulously choreographed.Read more: The soapy secrets behind Basel's first
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