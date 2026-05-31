OIC Welcomes Israeli Occupation Authorities' Inclusion On UN 'Blacklist' Of Conflict-Related Violations Of Bodily Integrity

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Jeddah: The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has welcomed the inclusion of the Israeli occupation authorities and institutions in the annual report of the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General on conflict-related violations of bodily integrity.

In its statement, the OIC has considered this step a legal and humanitarian victory for Palestinian victims and a fundamental contribution to the process of achieving justice and accountability, and to ending the long-standing state of impunity.

It affirmed that this report constitutes an important international legal and political document that condemns the systematic crimes and violations committed by the Israeli occupation against Palestinian detainees and civilians, enabling and requiring legal prosecution, in addition to the war crimes and genocide committed by the Israeli occupation across the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

The General Secretariat of the OIC also renewed its call on the international community to take resolute action to end all ongoing crimes and violations committed by the Israeli occupation, hold those responsible accountable under international criminal law, and work to provide international protection to the Palestinian people.