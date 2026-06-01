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Athens to Host Second World Conference of Classics
(MENAFN) The Greek capital will host the second World Conference of Classics on June 9 and 10, organizers confirmed during a press briefing in Beijing Monday, bringing together top minds in ancient studies for two days of high-level academic exchange.
The gathering is set to unite preeminent scholars in classical studies alongside specialists in civilization, culture, and archaeology drawn from China and across the globe. Their agenda: tackle pressing questions surrounding ancient civilizations, advance scholarly dialogue, and forge consensus within the international classics community.
Five institutions are co-hosting the event — the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, China's Ministry of Education, and Ministry of Culture and Tourism, alongside Greece's Ministry of Culture and the Academy of Athens — signaling strong bilateral commitment to preserving and advancing classical heritage.
Beyond its opening and closing ceremonies and a central plenary session, the conference will run four concurrent forums exploring virtue and education, the evolution of ethical communities in shifting societies, civilization-rooted frameworks for global order, and the intersection of humanistic values with the digital era.
The series launched in Beijing in 2024, when the inaugural edition drew a crowd exceeding 600 attendees — a broad coalition spanning Chinese and Greek institutions, international academics, cultural figures, youth delegates, and journalists from around the world.
The gathering is set to unite preeminent scholars in classical studies alongside specialists in civilization, culture, and archaeology drawn from China and across the globe. Their agenda: tackle pressing questions surrounding ancient civilizations, advance scholarly dialogue, and forge consensus within the international classics community.
Five institutions are co-hosting the event — the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, China's Ministry of Education, and Ministry of Culture and Tourism, alongside Greece's Ministry of Culture and the Academy of Athens — signaling strong bilateral commitment to preserving and advancing classical heritage.
Beyond its opening and closing ceremonies and a central plenary session, the conference will run four concurrent forums exploring virtue and education, the evolution of ethical communities in shifting societies, civilization-rooted frameworks for global order, and the intersection of humanistic values with the digital era.
The series launched in Beijing in 2024, when the inaugural edition drew a crowd exceeding 600 attendees — a broad coalition spanning Chinese and Greek institutions, international academics, cultural figures, youth delegates, and journalists from around the world.
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