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Macron Condemns Lebanon Escalation
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron issued an urgent dual-front appeal on Sunday, denouncing the accelerating military campaign in southern Lebanon as wholly unjustifiable while pressing for an immediate breakthrough in U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations — framing both crises as intertwined threats to regional order.
"Nothing justifies the major escalation currently underway in southern Lebanon. France will continue its support for the Lebanese authorities in their efforts to restore state sovereignty and the country's territorial integrity," Macron said on X.
His intervention came as the Israeli military pressed ahead with daily strikes across Lebanon, in defiance of a ceasefire that entered into force on April 17 and was subsequently extended for 45 days following indirect negotiations brokered by Washington.
The human toll has been catastrophic. According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, Israeli attacks since March 2 have claimed more than 3,370 lives, with upward of 10,000 others wounded.
Window for Iran Deal Must Not Be Wasted, Macron Warns
Turning to the volatile standoff between Washington and Tehran, Macron said he had consulted with regional leaders and emerged convinced that the moment for a swift accord is now — and may not last.
"This opportunity must be seized now," Macron said, outlining a clear set of immediate priorities: a ceasefire, the unconditional and immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law, and the launch of comprehensive negotiations encompassing nuclear and ballistic programs alongside a broader regional security architecture.
Paris signaled it stands ready to play an active and multi-dimensional role in realizing that vision.
"France stands ready to play its full part, by helping to resume maritime traffic through the independent multinational mission established with the United Kingdom, by supporting nuclear discussions with its expertise and capabilities, and by contributing to the necessary establishment of a regional security framework, alongside the partners whose protection it has helped ensure in recent months," he said.
Lebanon as the Cornerstone of Regional Stability
Macron closed with a stark appeal centered on Lebanon, insisting that any durable regional peace must begin there — and that the time for half-measures has passed.
He said "it is urgent that the weapons fall silent—all of them, and for good," casting an end to hostilities in Lebanon not merely as a humanitarian imperative, but as the foundational prerequisite for stability across the broader Middle East.
"Nothing justifies the major escalation currently underway in southern Lebanon. France will continue its support for the Lebanese authorities in their efforts to restore state sovereignty and the country's territorial integrity," Macron said on X.
His intervention came as the Israeli military pressed ahead with daily strikes across Lebanon, in defiance of a ceasefire that entered into force on April 17 and was subsequently extended for 45 days following indirect negotiations brokered by Washington.
The human toll has been catastrophic. According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, Israeli attacks since March 2 have claimed more than 3,370 lives, with upward of 10,000 others wounded.
Window for Iran Deal Must Not Be Wasted, Macron Warns
Turning to the volatile standoff between Washington and Tehran, Macron said he had consulted with regional leaders and emerged convinced that the moment for a swift accord is now — and may not last.
"This opportunity must be seized now," Macron said, outlining a clear set of immediate priorities: a ceasefire, the unconditional and immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law, and the launch of comprehensive negotiations encompassing nuclear and ballistic programs alongside a broader regional security architecture.
Paris signaled it stands ready to play an active and multi-dimensional role in realizing that vision.
"France stands ready to play its full part, by helping to resume maritime traffic through the independent multinational mission established with the United Kingdom, by supporting nuclear discussions with its expertise and capabilities, and by contributing to the necessary establishment of a regional security framework, alongside the partners whose protection it has helped ensure in recent months," he said.
Lebanon as the Cornerstone of Regional Stability
Macron closed with a stark appeal centered on Lebanon, insisting that any durable regional peace must begin there — and that the time for half-measures has passed.
He said "it is urgent that the weapons fall silent—all of them, and for good," casting an end to hostilities in Lebanon not merely as a humanitarian imperative, but as the foundational prerequisite for stability across the broader Middle East.
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