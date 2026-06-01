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Macron Urges Stronger Ceasefire in Lebanon During Call with Trump
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has emphasized the need for a strong ceasefire in Lebanon and increased international backing for Lebanese authorities during a phone call with his US counterpart on Sunday evening.
According to reports, Macron said on Monday via a post on the US social media platform X that he welcomed what he described as Donald Trump’s commitment to Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also underlined the importance of coordinated international support for Lebanese institutions.
Macron further highlighted ongoing diplomatic efforts involving the United States and Iran, describing them as a potential opening to establish a new regional security framework aimed at long-term stability across the Middle East.
He added that France is prepared to contribute fully to these initiatives, including participating in their implementation alongside international partners.
The French president also referenced a planned multinational maritime mission developed with the United Kingdom and other allies, which could be deployed once an agreement is reached. The mission would focus on securing maritime traffic through strategic waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz.
Emmanuel Macron reiterated that France is ready to provide expertise and operational support to broader negotiations aimed at reducing regional tensions and strengthening security arrangements.
According to reports, Macron said on Monday via a post on the US social media platform X that he welcomed what he described as Donald Trump’s commitment to Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also underlined the importance of coordinated international support for Lebanese institutions.
Macron further highlighted ongoing diplomatic efforts involving the United States and Iran, describing them as a potential opening to establish a new regional security framework aimed at long-term stability across the Middle East.
He added that France is prepared to contribute fully to these initiatives, including participating in their implementation alongside international partners.
The French president also referenced a planned multinational maritime mission developed with the United Kingdom and other allies, which could be deployed once an agreement is reached. The mission would focus on securing maritime traffic through strategic waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz.
Emmanuel Macron reiterated that France is ready to provide expertise and operational support to broader negotiations aimed at reducing regional tensions and strengthening security arrangements.
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