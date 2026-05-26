Record Eight Arab Teams Set For World Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AbdulRahman Bachir | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The FIFA World Cup 2026 will usher in a new era in international football as it becomes the first edition to feature 48 teams, expanded from the traditional 32-team format. Co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the tournament will run from June 11 to July 19 across 16 host cities in North America.

The expanded format has significantly increased global participation, particularly from Asia and Africa, creating a historic milestone for Arab football.

For the first time, eight Arab nations - Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, Iraq and Jordan will feature at the World Cup finals.

The group-stage draw has placed Arab teams across multiple sections of the tournament, setting up a wide range of high-profile encounters against traditional football powerhouses from Europe, South America, Africa and Asia.

From established heavyweights like Morocco and Saudi Arabia to debutants such as Jordan, the Arab presence in 2026 reflects both depth and development across Asian and African football systems.

The 2026 World Cup draw has produced a challenging but exciting path for Arab teams, with several placed in groups containing former world champions and top-ranked European sides.

Morocco will rely on their established core led by Achraf Hakimi, one of Europe's most dynamic full-backs, while Youssef En-Nesyri remains a key attacking threat.

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Saudi Arabia's hopes will be shaped by experienced midfielder Salem Al-Dawsari, a standout performer from their famous win over Argentina at World Cup 2022.

Egypt will once again look to Mohamed Salah, their talisman and one of the Premier League's most consistent forwards, to lead their campaign.

Algeria continues to depend on creative influence from players such as Riyad Mahrez.

For Qatar, home-grown talents such as Akram Afif remain central to their attacking plans, while Iraq and Jordan bring emerging regional stars looking to make their mark on football's biggest stage.

Qatar (Group B)

Two-time Asian champions Qatar return to the World Cup after their 2022 debut as hosts. They will compete in Group B alongside Canada, Switzerland, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Their campaign will test a developing side against experienced European opposition.

Saudi Arabia (Group H)

Saudi Arabia enter their seventh World Cup appearance and are drawn in Group H with Spain, Uruguay, and Cape Verde. The group presents one of the toughest challenges, particularly against two former champions.

Morocco (Group C)

Morocco continue their strong World Cup presence in Group C alongside Brazil, Scotland, and Haiti. After their historic semi-final run in 2022, they remain one of Africa's most competitive sides. It will be the seventh World Cup appearance for the North Africans.

Tunisia (Group F)

Tunisia are placed in Group F with the Netherlands, Japan, and Sweden. Known for their defensive organisation, they face a demanding group featuring top-ranked European and Asian teams.

Algeria (Group J)

Algeria will compete in Group J alongside Argentina, Austria, and Jordan. The group includes a historic Arab clash between Algeria and Jordan.

Egypt (Group G)

Egypt are drawn in Group G with Belgium, Iran and New Zealand. Led by Mohamed Salah, they will aim to progress against strong European and Asian opposition.

Iraq (Group I)

Iraq return to the World Cup in Group I with France, Norway, and Senegal. It is one of the most challenging groups, featuring two recent World Cup semi-final sides.

Jordan (Group J)

Jordan make their historic World Cup debut in Group J alongside Algeria, Argentina, and Austria. Their opening appearance comes against world champions Argentina in a high-profile group.