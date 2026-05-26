733 Mosques, Prayer Grounds Designated For Eid Prayers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has designated 733 mosques and open-air prayer grounds across the country for Eid Al-Adha prayers, scheduled to begin at 5am on Wednesday (tomorrow), according to the ministry's official list for 2026.

The extensive arrangements cover Doha and all municipalities nationwide, reflecting preparations to accommodate large numbers of worshippers during one of the most significant occasions in the Islamic calendar.

The ministry's plan includes mosques, dedicated Eid musallas and open spaces distributed across residential neighborhoods, towns, industrial zones and remote communities.

The official list includes a wide range of prayer venues in major districts and cities such as Al Thumama, Lusail, Al Khor, Al Rayyan, Al Wakrah, Al Sheehaniya, Al Daayen and the Industrial Area. The ministry also published a QR code-enabled directory to help worshippers identify the nearest prayer location.

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In Al Thumama, worshippers will be able to perform Eid prayers at several mosques and the Al Thumama Eid Musalla, including Ismail bin Ali Al Emadi Mosque, Sarah bint Mohammed Mosque and Salem Jaber Hassan Al Hassan Mosque.

A number of large open-air prayer grounds have also been allocated in different parts of the country. In Al Khor, the ministry designated Eid grounds south of Lulu Centre and another in the southeastern coastal area, in addition to several mosques serving surrounding neighborhoods.

Lusail will host Eid prayers at Lusail Eid Musalla alongside mosques such as Al Kaldari Mosque and the Twenty-Seven Mosque on Qetaifan Island. In Al Aziziyah, worshippers can attend prayers at two dedicated Eid grounds, including one opposite Mosque 534 and another near the zoo area.

Several major facilities and stadiums have also been included among the prayer venues. These include Education City Stadium in Old Al Rayyan, Al Sadd Club Stadium, Aspire Zone parking areas in Muraikh and a number of open spaces adjacent to mosques and public facilities.

The ministry's arrangements further extend to industrial and workers' areas including Mesaimeer, the Industrial Area and Al Sheehaniya, where additional mosques and open-air grounds have been allocated to accommodate large congregations.

