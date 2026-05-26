Qatar Strengthens Critical Infrastructure Security With 'Cyber Shield' Initiative

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) has reinforced efforts to bolster cybersecurity resilience across critical infrastructure sectors through a specialised 'Cyber Shield' workshop organised yesterday for leaders and managers of Ras Laffan Power Company Limited, focusing on cyber governance, risk preparedness, and the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in protecting institutional digital environments.

The workshop titled 'Cyber Shield - Mid Management Workshop' focused on equipping participants with practical cybersecurity knowledge from a managerial perspective while helping them better understand cyber risks and the importance of integrating cyber resilience measures into organisational operations.

According to the NCSA, the initiative reflects Qatar's broader commitment to promoting cybersecurity readiness across critical sectors and strengthening institutional capabilities amid the growing complexity of cyber threats targeting organisations worldwide.

The workshop brought together company leaders and mid-level managers to discuss a range of cybersecurity issues affecting operational environments, strategic planning, and organisational preparedness.

Participants were introduced to practical approaches for identifying cyber vulnerabilities, managing digital risks, and supporting secure decision-making processes within corporate structures.

Among the key topics covered were cyber governance, cybersecurity strategy, crisis preparedness, and institutional resilience.

Discussions also highlighted the growing role of AI in cybersecurity and how entities can leverage emerging technologies to improve threat detection, incident response, and digital protection capabilities.

The workshop additionally explored the importance of building cyber-resilient teams capable of adapting to rapidly evolving threat landscapes while maintaining operational continuity and data security.

By focusing on leadership and middle management, the NCSA aims to strengthen cybersecurity culture within organisations and encourage executives to incorporate cyber risk considerations into broader business and operational strategies.

The workshop also aligns with Qatar's national efforts to build a safer and more sustainable digital environment in line with the country's digital transformation agenda and cybersecurity strategy.

The National Cyber Security Academy has continued to expand training programs, workshops, and awareness initiatives targeting government entities, private sector organisations, and critical infrastructure operators as part of efforts to improve national cyber readiness.

The NCSA emphasised that strengthening cyber resilience requires collaboration between leadership teams, IT professionals, and operational departments to ensure cybersecurity becomes an integrated component of institutional culture rather than solely a technical function.

The agency added that enhancing cyber awareness among decision-makers contributes to creating more resilient organisations capable of protecting sensitive data, maintaining business continuity, and responding effectively to potential cyber incidents.

As Qatar continues to advance its digital economy and smart infrastructure initiatives, cybersecurity experts believe programmes such as the 'Cyber Shield' workshop will play an important role in supporting secure digital transformation and safeguarding critical national sectors from emerging cyber threats.