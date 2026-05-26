Look: Pilgrims Pray On Mount Arafat In Soaring Temperatures As Hajj Reaches Peak

Huge numbers of Muslims prayed on Mount Arafat on Tuesday at the climax of the Hajj pilgrimage, as a punishing desert sun sent temperatures soaring towards 40oC.

From daybreak, thousands of white-robed worshippers recited Quranic verses on the 70-metre (230 feet) rocky hill near Makkah, where the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) is believed to have delivered his last sermon.

More than 1.5 million people have joined the Hajj this year despite the shadow of war across the Middle East created by the US and Israeli war with Iran.

During the fighting, Tehran retaliated with waves of drone and ballistic missile strikes, hitting major infrastructure and energy installations across the Gulf, including in Saudi Arabia.

More than 30,000 Iranians have made the journey, about a third of the 86,000 originally expected. Iran's IRNA state news agency said the "wartime situation" explained the drop.

Despite the war, Saudi officials said over the weekend that more pilgrims had travelled from abroad this year than in 2025.

The Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam, must be performed at least once by all Muslims with the means to do so.

With temperatures hitting 44oC in Makkah in recent days, Saudi authorities have urged pilgrims to drink plenty of water and protect themselves from the sun during the mostly outdoor rituals, which can take five days or more to complete.

Since men are prohibited from wearing hats, many carry umbrellas to try to keep the blistering sun at bay.

After Mount Arafat, pilgrims will spend the night in Muzdalifah, where they will collect pebbles for the symbolic "stoning of the devil" ritual in Mina, starting on Wednesday.

The Hajj is said to follow the path of the Prophet Mohammed's (PBUH) final pilgrimage, about 1,400 years ago.

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