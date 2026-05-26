Ranveer Singh Net Worth: Inside Actor's Wealth, Homes And Luxury Lifestyle

Ranveer Singh continues to grab attention with his films and lifestyle. The actor is known for his massive earnings, luxury properties, high-end cars and expensive watch collection, reflecting his strong presence in Bollywood and brand value.

Ranveer Singh continues to remain in the spotlight with his films and brand value, and his reported net worth is around Rs 400 crore. He reportedly charges Rs 30–40 crore per film and earns Rs 3–5 crore per endorsement, making him one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood.

Ranveer Singh owns a luxurious quadruplex bungalow in Mumbai, valued at around Rs 119 crore. The high-end property is considered one of his most expensive assets and reflects his premium lifestyle in the city's elite real estate segment.

Along with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh reportedly owns a holiday villa in Alibaug worth around Rs 22 crore. He also has an apartment in Worli's Beaumonde Towers, estimated to be worth nearly Rs 40 crore, adding to his impressive property portfolio.

Ranveer Singh is known for his luxury watch collection. His most expensive timepiece is reportedly a Franck Muller Vanguard Yachting watch, studded with diamonds and valued at around Rs 2.1 crore, highlighting his taste for high-end accessories.

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Ranveer Singh also owns a premium car collection. His most expensive vehicle is the Aston Martin Rapide S, priced at around Rs 5 crore. The actor's garage reflects his love for luxury and performance-driven automobiles.