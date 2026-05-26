Eid Shopping: Markets In J&K's Srinagar Witness Huge Festive Rush

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, May 26 (IANS) The markets across Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in Srinagar, are experiencing a significant festive rush with people shopping for Eid.

All big and small markets in Srinagar and other towns in Kashmir were witnessing heavy footfall, causing traffic congestion.

People came out early to buy essentials of life so that their families have enough to celebrate the Eid al-Adha festival on Wednesday in the union territory.

Shops selling bakery, mutton, poultry, and hosiery were witnessing huge crowds. And children thronging toy markets brought Srinagar city to life early today.

People carrying bags of foodstuffs and other essentials were seen jostling with each other to negotiate the heavy traffic on city roads, as traffic snarls resulted in confusion and chaos in some places.

Many makeshift shops set up by pavement sellers have added to the choking of pedestrian spaces in uptown Srinagar city as police try to be polite and lenient on the eve of the Eid festival, so that the pavement sellers can do some business and share the joys of the festival with their families.

The most sought-after on this Eid are the animal markets full of sheep and goats brought to the city from far-off places like Poonch, Rajouri and even from Delhi and Rajasthan.

Well-fed and well-kept sheep and goats are reared by sheep and goatherds to sell them at handsome prices on Eid al-Adha. Authorities have deployed teams of checking squads to ensure that prices remain under control and all the edibles sold on Eid are fresh and fit for human consumption. There is no shortage of essentials in the valley, and despite this, some unscrupulous traders try to exploit the buyers' rush to unreasonably hike prices.

Following the centuries-old tradition, Muslims throughout the world offer animal sacrifices on Eid al-Adha, also called the Bakr Eid. Muslims believe that the spirit behind these animal sacrifices is to commemorate the greatest submission to Allah's command and total submission of humankind to God's mercy.