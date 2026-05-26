Qatar Rejects Reports Of $12 Billion Offer To Iran: Dr Al Ansari

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Advisor to the Prime Minister and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari has rejected reports suggesting Iran was "offered" payment to secure an agreement to end the war.

In a post on X, Dr Al Ansari said, "The reports suggesting Qatar 'offered' $12 billion to Iran to secure a deal are simply not true and are being circulated by parties attempting to sabotage the deal and undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts toward regional de-escalation and stability."

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He further added that the country's diplomatic role, in coordination with regional partners, is well established and publicly documented.

"Such narratives are nothing more than desperate attempts to tarnish Qatar's reputation as a trusted international peace facilitator," Dr Al Ansari noted.

