Commander Of Amiri Guard Visits Qatar Armed Forces

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Commander of the Qatar Amiri Guard H E Major General Mohammed bin Sultan Al Suwaidi visited the Qatar Amiri Air Force, where he was received by Major General (Pilot) Faisal Khalid Al-Ghanim, Commander of the Qatar Amiri Air Force.

During the visit, he was briefed on the progress of work and operational readiness, in addition to the key missions and duties carried out by the base, as well as its systems and capabilities that contribute to enhancing the efficiency of the Qatar Amiri Air Force.

Al Suwaidi also visited the Qatar Amiri Air Defence Forces, where he was received by Major General (Engineer/Air) Mohammed Mubarak Al-Shahwani, Commander of the Qatar Amiri Air Defence Forces.

During the visit, he was briefed on the tasks and operational responsibilities of the Air Defence Forces, the level of readiness and development of defence systems, as well as ongoing efforts to enhance air defence capabilities in line with the latest military technologies. A number of senior officers from the Qatar Armed Forces attended both visits.