Minister Of Municipality Meets IOM Chief Of Mission
Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah met yesterday at his office with Chief of Mission of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in the State of Qatar H E Firas Adel Al Budeiri. During the meeting, they discussed areas of joint cooperation in fields related to the Ministry of Municipality's responsibilities, particularly in sustainable urban development, the enhancement of municipal services, improving quality of life, and benefiting from international expertise and experiences in supporting the development of sustainable and inclusive communities.
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