Minister Of Interior Visits Unified Permanent Committee For The Selection Of Candidates For Military Officer

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani visited the Unified Permanent Committee for the Selection of Candidates for Military Officer, where he was received by Major General (Staff) Nasser Abdulrahman Al Jaber, Chairman of the Committee.

He was briefed on the committee's work process, evaluation and selection mechanisms, as well as the organizational and administrative aspects of its operations, in line with the approved standards for selecting military officer candidates.

The Minister emphasized the importance of the committee's role in selecting qualified national talents to join the military entities, contributing to the preparation of capable national leaders who can continue the path of dedication and service to the nation.

