Qatari Pilgrims Gather At Arafat For Hajj Central Ritual

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Makkah: Pilgrims from Qatar joined worshipers from around the world at Mount Arafat on Tuesday to perform the most important ritual of Hajj, in an atmosphere marked by prayer, reflection and devotion.

Pilgrims will perform Dhuhr and Asr prayers combined and shortened in accordance with the tradition of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) of Islam and spend the day in supplication and recitation of the Quran before heading to Muzdalifah after sunset.

Muzdalifah is a sacred open plain located between Mount Arafat and Mina in Saudi Arabia, serving as a vital and obligatory station during the Hajj pilgrimage. Pilgrims travel there on the 9th of Dhu Al-Hijjah to spend the night under the open sky and gather pebbles for the Jamarat stoning ritual.

Qatar's Hajj mission said it continues to implement a comprehensive operational plan to ensure the safety and comfort of pilgrims throughout the pilgrimage.

The mission has deployed medical clinics, ambulance services and rapid-response paramedics across the holy sites, alongside round-the-clock support and communication services.

Officials also praised the efforts of Saudi authorities in managing crowds and providing extensive health, security and logistical services to facilitate the movement of pilgrims during the Hajj season.