Draft Law Sets Private School Licence Validity For Up To Five Years

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In coordination with the General Secretariat of the State Cabinet and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau has announced the publication of a draft law regulating private schools on the“Sharek” public consultation platform, inviting the public to submit feedback, suggestions and observations within 10 days.

The initiative comes as part of efforts to strengthen public participation in the legislative process and gather input from educators, parents, school operators and other stakeholders on the future regulatory framework for private education in Qatar.

A key provision in the draft law stipulates that the duration of private school licences will be determined by the competent licensing authority in accordance with regulatory criteria, with validity ranging from one year up to five years.

The draft law sets out a comprehensive framework governing the establishment, licensing and operation of private schools, while reinforcing educational quality standards, student welfare and institutional accountability.

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Among the key provisions, the proposed legislation requires private schools to obtain prior licensing approval from the competent authority at the ministry before beginning operations. It also sets conditions for school owners and operators, including minimum age requirements, good conduct and the absence of conflicts of interest with the ministry.

It further stipulates that all tuition fees and any additional charges must receive prior approval from the ministry, with schools prohibited from imposing any unapproved fees on students or parents.

The draft law also emphasizes alignment with Qatar's educational policies and societal values, requiring curricula, textbooks and educational materials to comply with the country's religious values, customs and traditions, while empowering the ministry to suspend or amend any curricula deemed inconsistent with these principles.

Under the proposed legislation, private schools are required to provide safe and inclusive learning environments, including support for students with disabilities and learning difficulties, in line with national safety and security standards.

It also includes provisions governing staff qualifications, student admissions, disciplinary procedures, and financial transparency, including the requirement for schools to maintain independent financial accounts and submit annual financial statements to the ministry.

In terms of enforcement, the draft law outlines a range of penalties for violations, including fines, suspension of activities, temporary administrative oversight, or revocation of licences in serious cases.

Operating a private school without a licence may result in imprisonment of up to two years and fines of up to QR100,000 or one of the two.

Authorities said the publication of the draft law on the“Sharek” platform reflects the state's commitment to transparency and participatory policymaking in the education sector.

The proposed legislation is expected to replace Law No. 23 of 2015 regulating private schools after completion of the legislative process and formal approval.