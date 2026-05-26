Govt Notifies Rules For National Sports Board, Sports Tribunal For Cost-Effective Resolution Of Disputes

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) The Sports Ministry on Tuesday notified the National Sports Governance (National Sports Board) Rules, 2026 and the National Sports Governance (National Sports Tribunal) Rules, 2026 under the provisions of the National Sports Governance Act, 2025.

The rules incorporate techno-legal measures for digital implementation, including notification of a dedicated portal by the Central Government for submission of disputes, notices, responses, documents and clarifications, as well as communication from the Tribunal, publication of orders, virtual hearings and maintenance of records related to proceedings and orders.

The National Sports Governance (National Sports Board) Rules, 2026 provide for the composition of the Board, term of office of the Chairperson and Members, salary, allowances and other conditions of service, as well as the powers and functions of the Board.

Under the Rules, the National Sports Board shall consist of a Chairperson and two Members to be appointed by the Central Government from a panel of names recommended by the Search-cum-Selection Committee constituted under the National Sports Board (Search-cum-Selection Committee) Rules, 2026.

"The Central Government shall appoint the Chairperson and two Members of the Board from the panel of names recommended by the Search-cum-Selection Committee constituted under the National Sports Board (Search-cum-Selection Committee) Rules, 2026," the ministry said in notification.

The National Sports Board will function as the central authority for granting recognition to National Sports Bodies and ensuring compliance with governance, financial and ethical standards.

The National Sports Governance (National Sports Tribunal) Rules, 2026 provide for the term of office of the Chairperson and Members of the Tribunal, their appointment and re-appointment process, salary and allowances, service conditions and powers of the Tribunal.

"The Chairperson and every other Member shall hold office for a term of three years from the date on which they enters upon their office or till they attain the age of sixty-five years, whichever is earlier.

"The Chairperson or any Member shall not, during their term of office, hold any position in any International Sports Body, National Sports Body or their affiliate unit, or any National Sports Promotion Organisation," it mentioned.

The National Sports Tribunal will serve as a dedicated adjudicatory body for sports-related disputes in the country. It is aimed at reducing reliance on civil courts and ensuring independent, speedy, effective and cost-efficient disposal of disputes relating to sports governance and administration.

The Tribunal is also expected to reduce multiplicity of litigation and provide a single-window mechanism for faster, simpler and more accessible resolution of sports disputes.

In a notification the ministry states, "In addition to the functions of the Board as provided under the Act, the Board shall perform the following functions, namely:-

(a) the Board shall maintain a roster of the National Sports Election Panel in accordance with the provisions of the National Sports Governance (National Sports Bodies) Rules, 2026;

(b) the Board shall maintain a register of affiliate units of the National Sports Bodies registered with the Board in accordance with the provisions of the National Sports Governance (National Sports Bodies) Rules, 2026; and (c) the roster of the National Sports Election Panel specified in clause (a) and the register of the affiliate units of the National Sports Bodies specified in clause (c) shall be public documents within the meaning of section 74 of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 (47 of 2023)."

It also states that the Board may also "specify model guidelines or regulations in relation to matters of sports governance, as may be specified by or referred to the Board by the Central Government, including with regard to the constitution, operation and procedures of the committees of the National Sports Bodies; undertake consultations with relevant stakeholders in relation to matters of sports governance in India."

The Board may "recommend adoption of international covenants and best international practices on sports governance to the National Sports Bodies and their affiliate units; and organise training programmes, workshops, seminars and conferences, including through collaborations with International Sports Bodies, in relation to matters of sports governance."

The ministry also notified that at the end of every financial year, the Board shall prepare its annual statements of accounts, balance sheet, income and expenditure account, and receipt and payment account in the form and manner as specified by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, for statutory bodies of the Government of India.

"The approved statement of accounts of the Board shall be forwarded to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India or any other person appointed by him on his behalf, for the purposes of audit, within three months of the end of the financial year.

"The annual statement of accounts of the Board, as certified by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India or any other person appointed by him on his behalf, along with the audit report thereon for every financial year shall be forwarded by the Board to the Central Government, for laying before each House of Parliament," the notification read.