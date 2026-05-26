J&K: Illegal Tin Sheds Near Air Force Road In Udhampur Demolished

An anti-encroachment drive was carried out by the administration on the Dhar Road near Mian Bagh, which is located close to the Air Force Road in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur. During the operation, several temporary tin sheds that were constructed illegally to sell goods on the roadside were completely demolished and dismantled.

Official Cites Complaints, Accident Risks

As per Naib Tehsildar Roun Maroof Khan, the issue had been persisting in the region for a long period of time, and many people had filed complaints regarding the same in the Tehsildar's office. "This issue was ongoing for a long time. Many people were filing complaints in the DC office and to the tehsildar that many people have set up temporary sheds on state land. This is a highway, and people used to gather here in the evening, which poses a risk of accidents," Khan told ANI.

Security Concerns Near Air Force Station

Focusing on the sensitivity of the region, the official said out of the total seven sheds, five were removed by the public themselves; meanwhile, the other two were demolished by the administration. "Recently, on the request of the Air Force and the Police, they brought to our notice that out of the seven sheds here, two have CCTV cameras installed, which focus on the road. This is a sensitive area. There are Air Force stations here. Movement of other security establishments also takes place here. We have removed those temporary sheds today after issuing them a notice beforehand. Five of the sheds were removed by themselves. We have removed the remaining two sheds today," he added.

Similar Drive in Jammu

In a similar case on May 23, the district administration of Jammu launched a demolition drive against properties allegedly linked to drug smugglers in the Miran Sahib area as part of an ongoing crackdown on narcotics-related activities. Bulldozer action against the alleged illegal properties was underway, with a large number of police personnel and administrative officials deployed at the site to maintain law and order during the operation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)