UCC To Safeguard Dignity Of Women Belonging To Minority Community: CM Sarma In Assam Assembly

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, May 26 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday defended the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the Assembly, asserting that the legislation is aimed at ensuring greater protection and justice for women belonging to minority communities.

Participating in a discussion in the House, CM Sarma said the BJP-led government prioritised social justice over political considerations and introduced the UCC Bill in the very first session of the Assembly with the objective of safeguarding the rights of religious minority women.

“We are not here merely to appease vote-bank politics. Before doing anything for our supporters or political interests, we brought the Uniform Civil Code Bill for social justice,” the Chief Minister said.

CM Sarma maintained that the proposed legislation would provide the highest level of protection to women from minority communities and strengthen their rights in matters related to marriage, inheritance and social security.

“The UCC will ensure maximum protection for women belonging to minority societies,” he said, while accusing opposition parties of misleading people over the intent of the Bill.

Recalling an earlier debate in the Assembly, the Chief Minister referred to a previous exchange with a legislator from the Raijor Dal.“I remember during one of my earlier speeches in this House, when a Raijor Dal MLA criticised us, I had clearly stated from the floor of the Assembly that this government would move ahead with reforms aimed at ensuring justice and equality,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister argued that the UCC was not targeted against any particular religion or community, but was intended to establish equal rights and uniform legal safeguards for all citizens, especially women who have often remained vulnerable under personal laws.

Opposition parties, however, continued to object to the proposal, alleging that the Bill interferes with religious freedom and cultural practices.

The BJP government has repeatedly maintained that the proposed UCC in Assam would focus on gender justice, women's empowerment and the protection of constitutional rights while keeping the interests of indigenous and tribal communities safeguarded.