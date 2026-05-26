CM Samrat Choudhary Expresses Anguish Over Unnao Road Accident Several Victims From Bihar

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 26 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed deep grief over the tragic road accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Unnao that claimed multiple lives and left several others injured.

In a post shared on the social media platform X, CM Samrat Choudhary described the incident as deeply distressing and heart-wrenching.

He paid tribute to the deceased and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

“I pray for peace for the departed souls and wish a speedy recovery for those injured in the crash,” he said.

The accident occurred around 5 a.m. on Tuesday near the 262-kilometre milestone of the expressway under the jurisdiction of the Auras Police Station.

According to preliminary reports, a double-decker AC bus lost control, struck the central divider, overturned, and ended up hanging dangerously over the roadside railing.

Officials said five passengers lost their lives in the crash, while around 15 others sustained injuries. The injured include three police personnel.

Among the deceased was Ramchandra Ram, a 59-year-old sub-inspector posted with the Siwan Police Lines, and Chhatarpal Singh Tomar, a 59-year-old resident of Gurugram.

Authorities said the identities of three other deceased passengers are yet to be confirmed.

According to an official, a police team from Siwan had taken prisoner Chhatarpal Singh Tomar to a court hearing in Gurugram on May 24 and was returning to Bihar when the accident took place.

Around 30 passengers were travelling in the bus.

Initial police investigations indicate that the accident may have occurred after the driver allegedly fell asleep while driving at high speed.

Eyewitnesses said several passengers were thrown out of the bus windows during the impact and fell onto the expressway.

Soon after the accident, police personnel, ambulances, and teams from the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority reached the site and launched rescue operations.

The injured passengers were taken to nearby government hospitals. Those critically injured were referred to the Lucknow Trauma Centre, while others are currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital.