Quad Nations Agree To Oppose Attempts To Unilaterally Change Status Quo: Japanese Foreign Minister

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday that the Quad nations have agreed to strongly oppose attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force or coercion.

Addressing the press along with Foreign Ministers of India, Australia and the US following the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday, Motegi expressed the commitment of the Quad nations towards denuclearisation of North Korea.

"Today's meeting gave us a good opportunity to send an unswerving and unshaken message that the Quad will advance the necessary concrete cooperation for this. Also today, through frank exchange of views, we were able to align our strategic perceptions on regional developments and agreed to strongly oppose attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force or coercion," the Japanese Foreign Minister said.

He further mentioned that the Quad nations shared "deep concern" over the export restrictions of critical minerals and others as well.

Motegi said that nuclear and missile problems and cyber activities of North Korea were discussed during the meeting, and said, "We reaffirmed our commitment towards complete denuclearisation of North Korea. I received support from the other three countries, aiming to bring an immediate solution to the abduction issue."

Toshimitsu Motegi stated that the Quad nations emphasised the importance of diplomatic efforts in ensuring free and safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and bringing stability to the Middle East.

"Moreover, as the Iranian situation imposes an enormous impact on the Indo-Pacific region, energy supply viewpoint included, we confirmed the importance of diplomatic efforts in ensuring free and safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as stability to be brought to the Middle East. The Energy Security Initiative to secure a stable supply of energy in the Indo-Pacific region is a timely initiative... We would like to partner it with Power Asia, a cooperation framework for the procurement of crude oil and petroleum products that Japan is promoting," Motegi said.

He termed the Critical Minerals Initiative Framework "very important" for strengthening the supply chain of critical minerals.

"In this way, today we have agreed to promote various cooperation projects. We would like to work together among the Quad to develop resilience and strengthen capacity to determine their own paths in the region and to promote cooperation that truly benefits this region," he added.

Motegi recalled participating in the inaugural meeting of the Quad Foreign Ministerial in 2019 and expressed happiness on seeing the progress of the Quad cooperation, which he described as the "propellant for realising the Free and Open Indo-Pacific."