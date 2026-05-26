BJP's District-Level Committees To Coordinate With Administration For Implementation Of Development Projects In Bengal

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 26 (IANS) The district-level core committees of the BJP in West Bengal will maintain coordination with the new state administration to ensure smooth implementation of various development projects, especially those which are centrally-sponsored.

Insiders from the Bengal unit of the BJP said that on May 15, the party's central observer for the state, Sunil Bansal had directed the completion of setting up of district level core committees at the earliest.

“Already the names of the representatives in each of these district-level core committees have been finalised. The members of the committees will have representation from the presidents, observers, general secretaries, party Lok Sabha members and the legislators from the organisational districts concerned,” said a state leader from the district.

The formation of the district-level core committees had been done with two purposes. The first is to maintain smooth coordination between the party's organisational representatives and the elected representatives of the party with the organisational districts.

The second and most important reason, according to the party insiders, is to maintain a smooth coordination between the party and administration to ensure the smooth implementation of development schemes, specially the centrally-sponsored ones, in all districts.

“The importance of forming the district-level core committees is two-pronged. First, the directions of the party's central and state leaderships would be conveyed to the party's elected public representatives like MPs and legislators from the organisational districts concerned at the meetings of the core committees.

"At the same time, the elected public representatives would be able to update the party leadership about the administrative activities within the organisational districts at the same core committee meetings. This will ensure effective district-level development activities,” said the state leader from the district.

Political observers feel that this initiative is to an extent similar to the style of functioning during the 34-year CPI(M)-led Left Front regime in West Bengal, where the CPI(M)'s district committees through their elected MPs and legislators used to coordinate with the district administration on various administrative issues.

However, there was always a thin-line between the administration and the party leadership during the Left Front regime.

While the CPI(M) district secretaries and Left Front chairmen used to announce the party policies from CPI(M)'s headquarters at Alimuddin Street in central Kolkata, the administrative decisions, which obviously reflected the party's or Left Front's policies, were announced by the Chief Ministers like late Jyoti Basu and late Buddhadeb Bhattacharya from the-then state secretariat of Writers' Buildings in central Kolkata.

That line between the ruling party and the administration was completely demolished during the previous Trinamool Congress regime, with both political and administrative decisions being announced by the previous Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo, Mamata Banerjee first from Writers' Building and then from Nabanna.

“It is obvious that the decision of any state government will reflect the policies of the ruling party. But there should always be a boundary between the political and administrative courts, which was blurred during the previous Trinamool Congress regime. It seems that the BJP is taking the initiative to rebuild that boundary between the political and administrative courts,” said a city-based political observer.