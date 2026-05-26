Think HQ Names New Chief Operating Officer For Australia Offices

MENAFN - PRovoke) MELBOURNE - Independent agency Think HQ has appointed Victoria Gehrig as its new chief operating officer, bringing experienced agency operations and M&A integration leaders into their national leadership team.

Gehrig returns to the Australian market following a six-year stint in the United States, where she served as global M&A integration director at dentsu, driving acquisition activity from due diligence through to integration across a series of large-scale, multi-market acquisitions.



Prior to this, Gehrig spent more than a decade at Isobar Australia, ultimately serving as group general manager, where she scaled the business from a 20-person digital agency to a 350-plus-person operation across four national offices, winning multiple ANZ Digital Agency of the Year awards along the way.



In the role, Gehrig will partner with founder and managing director Jen Sharpe to strengthen Think HQ's operational foundation across its Melbourne and Sydney offices, bringing structure, ambition and scale capability to an agency at an inflection point. She is based in Melbourne and has commenced in the role.



"Victoria has scaled agencies, integrated businesses and delivered at a global scale- and that's exactly what we need for Think HQ's continuing growth. This kind of experience is rare, which made asking Vic to join the team a no-brainer," said Sharpe.



"I've spent my career building the foundational capabilities that enable great businesses to grow - without losing what made them great in the first place. Jen has built Think HQ into something truly unique in the agency landscape, and I'm excited to help her scale at pace," Gehrig added.



The appointment builds on a strong growth period for Think HQ, which has expanded to 120 people nationally, opened its new Sydney office and grown its client base across government, corporate and for-purpose sectors.