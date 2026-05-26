Uzbekistan-2030 Strategy: How The Country Reshapes Its Economy Through Reform, Global Investment

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan is maintaining some of the fastest economic growth rates in Central Asia well into 2026, driven by rising foreign investment, expanding exports and a broad wave of market reforms that are steadily reshaping the country's business environment.

Five months into the year, the Uzbek economy continues to show strong momentum across manufacturing, construction, services and domestic consumption. Government officials say a series of major infrastructure and energy projects launched since January have helped accelerate industrial activity and improve investor confidence.

International financial institutions, including the International Monetary Fund and the Asian Development Bank, expect Uzbekistan's economy to grow by around 7% in 2026, keeping the country among the region's top-performing emerging markets.

One of the biggest developments this year has been the government's push to modernize the energy sector after years of seasonal electricity shortages. Authorities have expanded cooperation with investors from China, the Gulf states and South Korea to build new solar and wind power facilities aimed at reducing energy deficits and supporting long-term industrial growth.

At the same time, Uzbekistan has intensified efforts to upgrade transportation infrastructure and strengthen trade corridors linking Central Asia with the Middle East, South Asia and Europe. Recent developments highlight logistics modernization has become a strategic priority as the country seeks to position itself as a regional manufacturing and export hub.

Foreign investment remains central to the government's economic strategy. Uzbek authorities say they aim to attract more than $50 billion in investments this year, with funding directed toward energy, mining, transportation, chemicals, metallurgy and technology sectors.

Over the past several months, the government has signed new agreements with investors from China, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and several European countries. The deals include projects focused on industrial zones, renewable energy, mineral processing and infrastructure modernization.

Exports have also continued to grow steadily. After rising by more than 20% in 2025, Uzbek exports have maintained strong performance in 2026, supported by demand for gold, automobiles, textiles, chemical products and digital services.

Trade ties with neighboring Central Asian countries, as well as markets in the Middle East and Europe, have expanded in recent months as Uzbekistan seeks to diversify export destinations and reduce reliance on traditional commodity markets.

The country's automotive industry remains one of the clearest examples of industrial expansion. Production volumes continued to rise in early 2026 following strong manufacturing output last year. Authorities are also pushing for greater localization of auto parts production in an effort to strengthen domestic supply chains and increase export capacity.

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