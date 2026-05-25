Aramco Sells Pengerang Refining And Petrochemical Stakes To PETRONAS
Subject to customary closing conditions, the transaction will result in PRefChem becoming a wholly owned and operated subsidiary of PETRONAS.
According to the companies, full ownership will allow Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) to further strengthen operational integration and flexibility across its value chain, while leveraging its global supply network and integrated operating model to maintain reliability under varying market conditions.
For Aramco, the deal forms part of its ongoing strategy to optimize its downstream portfolio and increase flexibility for future investments aligned with its long-term downstream objectives.--
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