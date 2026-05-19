New Academic Milestone For CCQ With 10-Year Accreditation

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Community College of Qatar (CCQ) reached a new academic milestone, with its Public Administration programmes earning initial 10-year accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP).

This distinction makes them the only public administration programmes at the higher education level in the country to hold this prestigious international recognition. In granting accreditation, the council highlighted several core strengths that define the programmes: a clear institutional governance structure, strong stakeholder engagement led by the program's advisory board, and curriculum outcomes that align precisely with the evolving demands of the government sector and Qatar National Vision 2030.

The accreditation report also recognised the programmes' flexibility in serving a diverse student body, particularly working professionals and part-time learners, through scheduling options that broaden access to higher education.

The council commended the programmes' comprehensive learning outcomes assessment framework, which spans ten key domains. This included knowledge, analysis, ethics, leadership, communication, and professional skills.

Each domain backed by precise performance indicators. The report further noted strong student success rates, high satisfaction levels, and strong graduate employability, alongside a structured curriculum development methodology grounded in partner input and aligned with national development priorities.

The accreditation process involved a specialised external team. Dr Naheem Mahtab served as the ACBSP-appointed mentor, and the site review team comprised Dr Nii Abrahams, Dr Abul Azam, and Dr Daisy Wang. Internally, Dr Khaled Bazeed, head of the Public Administration Department; Dr Wasim al-Habil, head of the Department's Accreditation Committee; and Marwa al-Deeb, head of Accreditation and Academic Quality Section at the Planning and Quality Assurance Department, spearheaded the effort on the College's behalf.

Dr Bazeed expressed deep pride in the achievement, saying:“This accreditation reflects the quality of our programmes and their strong connection to the government sector's needs”.

Dr al-Habil described the accreditation as the result of sustained, methodical institutional work spanning from preparing the documentation and recording academic practices, to demonstrating the programmes' quality and outcomes.

He pointed to elements the accreditation report singled out: sound governance, meaningful stakeholder engagement, and curriculum tightly linked to national development requirements and Qatar National Vision 2030.

Al-Deeb noted that the programmes earning the ACBSP accreditation reflect the maturity of CCQ's academic quality system and the effectiveness of its institutional support structures, adding that the recognition strengthens the College's standing and its contribution to supplying the job market with highly qualified national talent.

Dean of the Management Science Division Dr Jathnan al-Hajri said:“A 10-year accreditation period confirms that our College is advancing steadily toward preparing national talent capable of leading the government sector with competence, armed with the best global practices.”

QATAR Education academic accreditation