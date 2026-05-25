Muraleedharan Slams Congress' 'Double Standard' Over Kerala Official's Appointment

BJP MLA V Muraleedharan on Monday accused the Congress of adopting "two different parameters for two states" over the appointment of officials, and alleged that Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan violated High Court directives during his visit to the Guruvayur temple.

Row over Rathan Kelkar's Appointment

Responding to CM Satheesan's statement on Rathan Kelkar's appointment, Muraleedharan said the Congress raises objections in Bengal but stays silent in Keralam. Speaking to ANI, Muraleedharan said, "Why do Congress and Rahul Gandhi have two different parameters for two states. There are allegations that if the Election Commissioner of Bengal is appointed as CM's Secretary, but when it happens in Keralam, they don't have any allegation either both are wrong, or both are correct. Rahul Gandhi should apologise or clarify himself. This is a double standard, regarding the Election Commission and its actions. Congress has always held the stand that everything is good when it benefits them, and when it doesn't, then it's manipulation. That's why Congress's allegations don't convince the people."

This remark comes after former Keralam Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar as Secretary to the Chief Minister VD Satheesan. CPI(M) leader AA Rahim on Monday also criticised the appointment of Kelkar as Secretary to the Chief Minister VD Satheesan, calling it "mysterious" and demanding a clear explanation from the authorities, while also urging the Congress leadership to respond to the controversy.

"This particular appointment is highly condemnable. It is a mysterious appointment. I would like to urge the AICC leadership to react to this. A rationale explanation on this is the need of the hour," Rahim told the reporters.

Guruvayur Temple Visit Controversy

On the row over the Chief Minister's visit to the Guruvayur temple, Muraleedharan claimed administrative restrictions were flouted. "The restrictions in the Guruvayur temple implemented by the administration are done based on a directive of the High Court. The CM has violated that, it means he doesn't care about the law of the land, right from Rahul Gandhi to the CM, Congress leaders believe that rules are meant for common people to follow, not for themselves," he said.

This came after allegations surfaced that special VIP darshan privileges were extended to the chief minister and accompanying leaders during prohibited hours on Sunday morning.

CM Satheesan Rejects Allegations

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Monday rejected allegations circulating after his visit to Guruvayur Temple, clarifying that only a limited number of people accompanied him and that he followed all prescribed darshan rules.

Responding to the controversy, Satheesan said, "The claims being spread after my visit to Guruvayur Temple are false. Only four people were with me. I know that VIP darshan is not allowed on Sundays. I had taken a ticket for the darshan."

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