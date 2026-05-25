Pope Leo Warns Silicon Valley Is Building New Tower Of Babel- 5 Key Cautions From Vatican's Landmark AI Encyclical

MENAFN - Live Mint) Pope Leo XIV has issued the Catholic Church's most consequential statement on artificial intelligence, comparing the unchecked ambitions of the global tech industry to the biblical builders of the Tower of Babel - and calling for a fundamental reckoning with human dignity in the age of AI.

What Is Magnifica Humanitas? Pope Leo XIV's Historic Encyclical on Artificial Intelligence

The Vatican released Magnifica Humanitas - Latin for "Magnificent Humanity" - on 19 May 2026, making it the first papal encyclical devoted primarily to artificial intelligence. Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope, signed the 42,300-word document at St Peter's Basilica on 15 May 2026, exactly 135 years after his namesake Pope Leo XIII published Rerum Novarum, the foundational 1891 encyclical on labour rights during the Industrial Revolution.

The parallel is deliberate. Just as Leo XIII addressed the upheavals of mechanised labour in the 19th century, Leo XIV is staking out the Catholic Church's moral position at what he regards as a civilisational inflection point. The document is addressed to the world's 1.4 billion Catholics, but its arguments reach far beyond the pews.

The Tower of Babel: Pope Leo's Central Warning About AI and Power

The encyclical's most arresting image is the Tower of Babel, the biblical account from Genesis in which a unified humanity attempts to build a structure "whose top reaches to the heavens" - only for God to scatter them across the earth in a multiplicity of languages and cultures.

Leo uses this story to warn against the homogenising tendencies of artificial intelligence: the concentration of power in few hands, the erosion of cultural diversity, and the hubris of believing that human-made systems can substitute for deeper moral and spiritual truths. As global culture homogenises and technology becomes a kind of universal language, the pope's call for humility and pluralism stands in sharp contrast to the ambitions of the world's leading technology companies.

The reference also serves as a reminder that the ethical and social dilemmas posed by AI are not new. Humanity has navigated the tension between technological ambition and human limitation before.

AI Is Not Human: The Encyclical's Foundational Argument

At the heart of Magnifica Humanitas is a firm philosophical claim: artificial intelligence is not human. However closely AI systems approximate human cognition or even appear to replicate emotional life, they remain, in Leo's view, categorically distinct from persons.

This is not a trivial point. Some researchers and prominent thinkers in the field have begun raising questions about whether AI systems may genuinely experience or express human emotion. The encyclical directly counters this view, drawing a clear line between machine and person - a line the pope regards as the foundation of any coherent ethics for the digital age.

The document uses the word "dignity" 100 times.

Five Key Warnings Pope Leo Issues About Artificial Intelligence

The encyclical sets out a structured set of risks that Leo believes the global AI race poses to human society:

1. AI Erodes Human Judgement

By delivering instant answers, AI systems risk weakening creativity, discernment and what the pope calls the patience required to seek truth.

2. AI Simulates Care Without Relationship

Vulnerable users, particularly those turning to chatbots for emotional support or spiritual guidance, may mistake artificial empathy for genuine human connection.

3. AI Deepens Inequality

Data, computing power and regulatory influence are concentrated among a small number of actors, amplifying existing disparities rather than resolving them.

4. AI Destabilises Democracy

The amplification of disinformation and the blurring of fact and fiction pose a direct threat to democratic societies.

5. AI Makes War Easier

The encyclical's starkest line addresses autonomous weapons and AI-assisted lethal decision-making: "No algorithm can make war morally acceptable."

Workers, Wages and the New Digital Serfdom

Magnifica Humanitas devotes considerable attention to the world of labour, echoing the tradition of Catholic social teaching that stretches back to Rerum Novarum. Leo acknowledges that economic and technological systems have always undergone radical transformation, but insists that the essential dignity of the worker - including fair wages - must remain central to any new economic order.

He is particularly forceful on what he calls "new forms of slavery" connected to the digital economy. These include young people employed for minimal pay in data labelling and content moderation roles, and children working in dangerous conditions to extract the rare earth materials that underpin the AI industry.

"The bodies of these people are scarred, injured and worn down so that computational flow may continue uninterruptedly," the pope writes.

On Power, Morality and Who Gets to Define AI's Values

One of the encyclical's most politically charged passages addresses the question of whose moral framework will be embedded in AI systems. Acknowledging that AI "can be a valuable tool," Leo warns that the technology "tends to amplify the power of those who already possess economic resources, expertise and access to data."

Without adequate oversight and transparency, "those who control AI will impose their own moral vision, which will become the invisible infrastructure of these systems."

His conclusion is unsparing: "A more moral AI is not enough if that morality is determined by a few."

Children, Screens and AI: The Pastoral Dimension of Magnifica Humanitas

The encyclical is not only a document of sweeping moral philosophy. It also addresses the practical realities facing Catholic families worldwide. Leo surveys research on the effects of technology on child development, warning that early and unsupervised access to smartphones leaves children vulnerable to addiction, bullying and sexual exploitation.

He also raises concerns about young people using AI chatbots as substitutes for human friendship or professional mental health support - a phenomenon observers note is already widespread well beyond Catholic communities.

No Technology Can Strip a Person of Their Dignity: The Encyclical's Humanist Core

Running through every section of Magnifica Humanitas is a single insistence: the value of human beings cannot be measured in units of productivity or computational output.

"The value of persons, however, does not depend on what they achieve or produce," Leo writes. "There are rights that apply to everyone simply by virtue of being human."

Humans are, the pope acknowledges, increasingly outperformed by the technology they have created - if performance is measured in cold, narrow terms. But Leo writes with affection for human vulnerability and finitude. The document ends with a wish "that we may bear witness to the grandeur of humanity, in which God has made his dwelling."

Silicon Valley's Response and the Vatican's Strategic Positioning

The Vatican's decision to invite Christopher Olah, co-founder of Anthropic, to participate in the formal presentation of the encyclical on Monday was noted widely as a signal of the Church's intent.

Unlike Pope Francis's 2015 climate encyclical Laudato Si', at which no oil company representatives were present, Magnifica Humanitas was unveiled with a prominent figure from the AI industry in the room.

"Pope Leo has announced himself as one of the leading figures in AI ethics now with this document," Axios quoted Meghan Sullivan, director of Notre Dame's Institute for Ethics and the Common Good.

According to Axios report, Mirela Oliva, a philosophy professor at the University of St Thomas, said Leo's encyclical should be read less as a rejection of AI than as a call to shape the "AI era" around human dignity. "The pope is calling for new guidelines for AI, and these new guidelines are rather to be developed from the bottom up rather than top down."

Axios quoted Dan Rober, a Catholic Studies professor at Sacred Heart University, suggested the encyclical's most lasting impact may lie in whether Leo's language begins to shape AI regulation debates. He added that the pope's warnings about children, screens and AI platforms could "resonate well beyond Catholic circles."

How Does Magnifica Humanitas Compare to Rerum Novarum?

The 135-year parallel between the two encyclicals is the document's most ambitious historical claim. Rerum Novarum did not immediately transform labour law - but over decades, its vocabulary of "just wages" and workers' rights permeated political debate across the world.

According to New York Times report Luke Burgis, founder of the Cluny Institute, which examines the relationship between faith, reason and technology, said: "This encyclical is a live wire that truly has the potential to change what is getting built in Silicon Valley. It could help to give people a vocabulary to understand a new thing, in the same way that Rerum Novarum helped people understand the concept of a just wage."

He cautioned, however, that change would not be swift. "The church is only beginning its work here. It needs to engage with a powerful counterforce that currently has it outnumbered, in both capital and compute."

AI is a tool, not a person, and must never be treated as one. The dignity of every human being is non-negotiable, regardless of economic productivity. Workers in the AI supply chain deserve protection and just wages. Power over AI systems must not be concentrated in the hands of a few corporations or states. Children require protection from unsupervised exposure to AI and digital platforms.

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