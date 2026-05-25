Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Assam's UCC Bill: 'Backdoor Imposition Of Hindu Law On Muslims'

MENAFN - Live Mint) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has strongly criticised the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill introduced in the Assam assembly. The Hyderabad Member of Parliament has called the proposed law a "backdoor imposition" of Hindu law on Muslims.

Owaisi claimed that Hindu principles are being imposed on succession, inheritance and divorce. "Only Hindu culture is being protected, while Muslims have to comply with these so-called uniform rules," he said in a post on X on 25 May.

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The Assam government on Monday tabled a Bill on the Uniform Civil Code – 'The Uniform Civil Code, Assam, 2026 Bill' – seeking to ban polygamy and make registration of live-in relationships compulsory.

The Bill, however, said that it will not be applicable to any of the Scheduled Tribes residing in Assam.

"The Bill aims to consolidate and simplify laws governing marriage, divorce, succession, and live-in relationships," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarm said.

To safeguard legal rights, the Bill proposes to make marriage and divorce registration compulsory, which will be vital for securing maintenance, inheritance and other legal protection for spouses.

Sarma said that the UCC aims to modernise succession laws to ensure a fair and equal distribution of property.

But, according to Owaisi, the Assam Uniform Civil Code is "not uniform" at all.

"It completely exempts tribal communities from UCC's coverage. Every community has the right to protect its culture under Article 29, but why is only the tribals' autonomy being protected? This is the imposition of a law that no one wants. The constituent assembly did not envision a mandatory UCC," he said.

The AIMIM chief further said in Islam, no one can exclude an heir from inheritance.

"No one can write a will to give their whole property to one son or deny their daughter inheritance. This UCC allows anyone to write a will and deny their daughters their fair share. This is far from a gender just law," he claimed.

What the bill says about live-in, polygamy

The introduced bill prohibits polygamy, while setting a standardised legal age of 21 years for grooms and 18 years for brides.

"Crucially, the legislation safeguards cultural diversity by granting full freedom of ritual, allowing marriages to be solemnised through any existing religious ceremony or custom, including Vedic Bibah, Ahom Chaklong, Saptapadi, Ashirvad, Nikah, Holy Union, Anand Karaj," the statement by the Assam Information Centre read.

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The bill further proposes statewide registration of all marriages and divorces, requiring couples to submit a memorandum to the Sub-Registrar within 60 days of the ceremony. Notably, the bill also establishes uniform grounds for divorce and ensures that children under five remain with their mothers.

"Furthermore, the Bill codifies uniform grounds for divorce - such as cruelty, desertion, or mutual consent - and ensures early childhood custody of children under five ordinarily remains with the mother," the statement read.

Regarding live-in relationship, the bill proposes regulations that mandate the registration of such couples within one month.

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"It protects vulnerable individuals by declaring that any child born out of a live-in relationship is fully legitimate, and by granting a deserted live-in partner the explicit legal standing to claim financial maintenanc through the courts," the statement read.

(With agency inputs)