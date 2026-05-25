Azerbaijan Discloses Crude Oil And Petroleum Export Volumes For Jan.-Apr. 2026
Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan shows that this represents a decrease of $198 million, or 4.3%, in value terms compared to the same period in 2025. In terms of volume, exports decreased by 281,000 tons, or 3.4%.
Azerbaijan's total foreign trade turnover during January–April of this year amounted to $17.4 billion. This marks an increase of $485 million, or 2.9%, compared to the corresponding period last year.--
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