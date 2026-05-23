Zelensky On Peace Talks: Update On U.S. Readiness May Come By End Of The Week

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky made this statement in a video addres, as reported by Ukrinform.

"We spoke with our European friends: the UK, France, and Germany, the EU3 format. By the end of the week, there may be an update on the Americans' readiness. And, of course, much depends on how the situation with Iran develops. America is focused on this. We are doing everything to intensify our diplomatic efforts to bring the war to a quicker end. This is our top priority-it's obvious,” Zelensky said.

Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram

As the head of state noted, Ukraine has always insisted that Europe be present in the negotiation process, and he emphasized that the European voice will certainly be taken into account.

“The question is how exactly we will work together to bring about a peace that will be reliable and dignified,” he remarked.

As Zelensky added, he briefed the President of France, the Chancellor of Germany, and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on the situation in Ukraine and thanked them for their high regard for our positions and the achievements of Ukrainian soldiers.

“We must do everything possible now to intensify diplomatic efforts. I am also awaiting a response from the American side regarding possible formats and a schedule for meetings,” the President emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters during the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Sweden that negotiations involving Washington regarding an end to Russia's war against Ukraine have been suspended due to a lack of progress, but the U.S. is ready to rejoin them if there is a chance of achieving results.

FM: U.S.-led diplomatic track is stalled; Ukraine calls for new dialogue format

“Over the past few months, we simply felt that there wasn't much progress, but perhaps the momentum will change... If we see an opportunity to organize talks that will be productive rather than counterproductive, and have a chance to be fruitful, we are ready to play that role,” he said.

At the same time, he denied reports of alleged pressure from Washington on Kyiv.

Photo: OP