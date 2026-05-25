At Least Five Media Outlets In Kyiv Damaged In Russian Attack On May 24

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Serhii Tomilenko, head of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine, reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, the international broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) was affected. Its Kyiv bureau office sustained damage from the shock wave: windows were shattered and ceilings were damaged. The team was unharmed and continues to work;

The studio of the German public broadcaster ARD was damaged. Journalist Vasyl Golod reported broken window frames, debris, and damaged equipment.

All windows were damaged in the office of the media outlet“Realna Hazeta,” which had relocated from the Luhansk region.

Windows were shattered in the building of the UNIAN news agency.

The office and studio of the online media outlet“Shelter” sustained damage. The team has already announced that it has resumed operations.

According to Tomilenko, reports are also coming in from Kyiv journalists about damage to or loss of their homes. In particular, the home of a journalism professor at Kyiv National University and graduates of the Institute of Journalism, Artem and Olena Zakharchenko, has been destroyed.

The head of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) noted that the union expresses solidarity with journalists, editorial offices, and media workers who have suffered as a result of the hostile attack on the capital.

“The Russian attack has once again targeted the infrastructure that ensures the public's right to access independent information. The NUJU is documenting crimes against journalists and the media, informing international partners-the European and International Federations of Journalists, international human rights and media organizations-and insisting on an appropriate international response and holding Russia accountable,” Tomilenko stated.

He added that, if necessary, journalists and newsrooms can use the space at the NUJU's Kyiv Center for Journalistic Solidarity in its office on Khreshchatyk as a temporary workspace.“If a newsroom has lost the ability to function normally, we are ready to help,” the union's chairman emphasized.

The NUJU calls on colleagues whose newsrooms, workspaces, or homes have been damaged as a result of the Russian attack to contact the union and the network of Centers for Journalistic Solidarity to receive assistance in documenting the consequences and coordinating the necessary support.

Massive Russian attack onon May 24 damages around 300 sites – Zelensky

“Despite the shelling, destruction, and losses, Ukrainian journalists continue to work-documenting crimes, informing the public, and ensuring people's right to the truth,” Tomilenko emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, damage was recorded in all districts of Kyiv as a result of a massive attack by Russian troops on the night of May 24.

Two people are known to have been killed and 87 injured, three of whom are children.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, approximately 300 facilities were damaged in the capital.

The invaders targeted civilian infrastructure, apartment buildings, and private homes. Shopping centers, educational institutions, a market, administrative buildings of the State Emergency Service, police stations, banks, and other facilities were hit.

Among the damaged facilities are also seven leading cultural institutions

Photo: NSJU/FB