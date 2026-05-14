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Security Chief Says NATO Summit in Ankara Should Reflect Turkish Interests
(MENAFN) The chairman of the Munich Security Conference said Wednesday that Türkiye’s interests should be properly considered during NATO’s upcoming summit in Ankara in July.
Speaking at a panel during the Black Sea and Balkans Security Summit in Bucharest, Wolfgang Ischinger highlighted Türkiye’s role as host and pointed to its geographic proximity to what he described as one of the alliance’s key security challenges, including Iran.
He stressed that NATO members must ensure the summit sends a clear message of “unity and determination and cohesion,” according to his remarks.
“The central question is: ‘Is the correct message going to be arriving in Moscow and correctly understood in Moscow?’ … This alliance is about security off and in Europe, and security in and off Europe depends on a significant extent on credible deterrence,” he said.
Ischinger added that NATO’s credibility depends on maintaining strong deterrence and coordinated messaging among member states, particularly in light of regional and global security tensions.
Speaking at a panel during the Black Sea and Balkans Security Summit in Bucharest, Wolfgang Ischinger highlighted Türkiye’s role as host and pointed to its geographic proximity to what he described as one of the alliance’s key security challenges, including Iran.
He stressed that NATO members must ensure the summit sends a clear message of “unity and determination and cohesion,” according to his remarks.
“The central question is: ‘Is the correct message going to be arriving in Moscow and correctly understood in Moscow?’ … This alliance is about security off and in Europe, and security in and off Europe depends on a significant extent on credible deterrence,” he said.
Ischinger added that NATO’s credibility depends on maintaining strong deterrence and coordinated messaging among member states, particularly in light of regional and global security tensions.
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