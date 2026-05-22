NHS Shakeup: If It Sounds Like We've Been Here Before, It's Because We Have

MENAFN - The Conversation) Amid political upheaval and the subsequent resignation of the health secretary, the king's speech unveiled the NHS modernisation bill – the most significant overhaul of the health service in more than a decade.

By legally abolishing NHS England and bringing operational management directly into Whitehall, ministers say they are cutting bureaucracy and returning power to the frontline.

But with public satisfaction with the NHS only just beginning to recover from a record low, and more than 7 million people still waiting for“elective” (scheduled) treatment, the central question is whether structural reform of this kind actually improves patient care and outcomes. Or, as health-policy experts at the King's Fund have asked, will scrapping NHS England make it any easier to get a GP appointment or reduce waiting times?

History offers little reassurance. Major health system reorganisations are often costly and disruptive. The 2012 Lansley reforms – the most recent comparable reform – cost the taxpayer £1.5 billion, a figure widely considered an underestimate.

Spending on management consultants spiked to nearly £600 million a year as the system absorbed the shock, and the King's Fund later concluded that the upheaval“contributed to widespread financial distress and failure to hit key targets for patient care”. There is little evidence that the redesign improved patient outcomes.

The NHS modernisation bill risks repeating this exact pattern. The government claims the 2026 bill will save £1 billion. Yet history and current economic analyses suggest otherwise. UK charity The Health Foundation recently warned that the supposed real-term funding increase for the NHS will be largely swallowed by the massive one-off redundancy costs – money the Treasury has so far declined to ring-fence.

Opportunity cost

The financial bill is only part of the cost. The true toll is the massive opportunity cost: the leadership time, clinical attention and organisational energy that is no longer available to fix everyday care.

In a recent survey, 95% of local health board leaders said they were concerned that the demanded cost reductions would damage their ability to deliver on national priorities.

An evaluation of a major transformation programme in the wake of the last reforms found that restructuring seriously disrupted progress in the overwhelming majority of trusts studied. Every hour a chief executive spends redrawing boundary lines is an hour not spent improving discharge planning, supporting GPs or driving down infection rates.

The distraction matters because the real drivers of ill health do not sit inside NHS organisation charts. They sit in housing, education, work and income. These are the social determinants of health that are widening inequalities and, for some groups, leading to a reversal in life expectancy improvements.

Adult social care, the system most directly responsible for keeping older and disabled people out of hospital, faces a funding gap of more than £1 billion just to stand still in the coming year, while around 2 million older people live with unmet care needs. These are the problems that need to be addressed if we want a functioning health service.

Research into the life-long consequences of childhood poverty points to the same uncomfortable truth: today's hospital pressures are seeded years, sometimes decades, earlier, in the conditions in which we live, grow, work and age. Restructuring head offices cannot touch any of that.

The lesson from previous reorganisations is clear: rewiring NHS structures has proved “a policy lever of limited strength” compared with funding, staffing and clear priorities.

There are certainly good ideas in the bill. A properly implemented single patient record could spare patients from repeating their story at every appointment and help healthcare professionals make safer decisions. But even that is jeopardised when the same leaders being asked to deliver it are simultaneously dismantling the body that was meant to run it.

The bill also dismantles the most established independent channel for patient feedback. Healthwatch England – the statutory body created to gather and amplify patients' experiences of care – would be abolished, with its functions absorbed into the Department of Health and Social Care and parcelled out to integrated care boards and local authorities.

The Patients Association said it is “deeply concerned” by this change, and that a patient voice sitting inside the government is not the same as one able to challenge it. At precisely the moment the NHS most needs to hear what patients are experiencing, the bill threatens to remove the independent channel built to listen.

Public satisfaction remains fragile, waiting lists remain long, and health inequalities continue to widen. The evidence suggests policymakers would achieve more by focusing on prevention, primary care and social reform, rather than another multi-billion-pound reorganisation that, if history is any guide, risks changing structures more than outcomes.