Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization Launches Eid Clothing Program For Children In Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 22 (Petra)-- The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), in cooperation with the Jordanian Campaign, has launched an "Eid Clothing" program for children in the Gaza Strip ahead of Eid Al-Adha.

The organization said the campaign is being implemented on the ground in Gaza as part of a series of ongoing humanitarian and relief programs, including the distribution of food parcels, hot meals, water, shelter tents, and other emergency interventions aimed at supporting affected families and strengthening their resilience.

In a statement issued on Friday, the organization said field teams have already begun distributing Eid clothing in several areas across the Gaza Strip. The week-long campaign aims to bring joy to children and support families facing extremely difficult humanitarian and living conditions.

The organization added that the distribution process is being carried out in a manner that respects the privacy and dignity of families, with a focus on reaching children in displacement areas and the most vulnerable communities to ensure aid is delivered directly and effectively to those most in need.

Secretary-General of the JHCO, Hussein Shibli, said the continuation of humanitarian programs inside Gaza reflects Jordan's unwavering support and commitment, under the leadership of King Abdullah II, toward the Palestinian people and standing by them in all humanitarian circumstances.

"Despite the harsh living conditions, the Eid Clothing Program seeks to give children in Gaza a sense of Eid joy," Shibli said. "Children there need not only assistance, but also a feeling of care, reassurance, and hope." //Petra// MF