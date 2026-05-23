Europe Must Speak To Russia With One Voice, Not Seek Individual Contacts With Putin Sybiha

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this during an online briefing on May 22, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"As for the candidates [to negotiate with Putin on behalf of Europe], there are certain names. I will not name them because this is a diplomatic process, but it definitely will not be Schroeder. And to get ahead of things, so that the Russians do not propose Gerard Depardieu or Steven Seagal again – maybe they will even bring in Orban as a negotiator from their side," Sybiha said.

According to him, this should be a format that becomes a platform for resolving "specific issues within certain timeframes." Therefore, the focus now should not be on discussions over who exactly should represent Europe, but rather on ensuring the process moves quickly and with clearly defined objectives.

"We must not legitimize contacts between individual capitals or leaders and Putin, because we have already received several approaches saying, 'Let me do it.' That should not happen. This is weakness, this is division within Europe. In fact, this is exactly what Putin wants – for individual leaders or representatives to begin reaching out to him. We believe there must be a common consolidated position, one single voice," Sybiha said.

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He added that resolving the issue without Ukraine is impossible in principle.

"This is resolved together with us, discussed with us, and we will determine the parameters and the role of Europe in the peace process. I personally believe this can add new momentum... Europe can be a strong player in the peace process in bringing closer a sustainable and just peace," Sybiha said.

As previously reported, French President Emmanuel Macron said Europeans should be directly involved in negotiations on ending Russia's war against Ukraine and should already begin preparing for what relations with Russia will look like in the postwar security architecture. According to him, this requires restoring a transparent communication channel with Moscow in coordination with the United States and Ukraine.

Earlier, Putin said he considers former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder the most suitable figure for the role of mediator in a possible negotiation process involving the European Union over the Russia-Ukraine war.

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