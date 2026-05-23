Jordan Condemns Continued Extremists Incursions Into Al-Aqsa Mosque

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 22 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs condemned the continued incursions by extremists into the Al-Aqsa Mosque / Al-Haram Al-Sharif compound and their provocative practices, including Friday's attempt to desecrate the holy site by bringing sacrificial offerings into one of its courtyards.

The ministry described the act as a blatant violation of international law, an infringement on the sanctity of the holy site, and an unacceptable and reckless provocation, stressing that Israel has no sovereignty over Al-Aqsa Mosque / Al-Haram Al-Sharif.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Fu'ad Al-Majali reaffirmed Jordan's strong rejection and condemnation of the repeated incursions and provocative actions carried out by extremists, describing them as a flagrant violation of the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites.

He said the ongoing actions reflect continued attempts by Israel, as the occupying power, to impose new realities aimed at dividing the holy compound temporally and spatially.

Al-Majali warned of the consequences of continued illegal and provocative violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, calling on the international community to adopt a firm position that compels Israel to halt its unlawful practices and violations against the sanctity of holy places.

He added that these actions are part of the extremist Israeli government's broader policy of dangerous escalation and unilateral illegal measures in the occupied West Bank.

The spokesperson reiterated that the entire 144-dunum area of Al-Aqsa Mosque / Al-Haram Al-Sharif is a place of worship exclusively for Muslims, and that the Jerusalem Awqaf and Al-Aqsa Affairs Department, affiliated with Jordan's Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs is the sole legal authority responsible for managing all affairs of the holy site and regulating entry to it.

//Petra// MF