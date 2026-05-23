Zelensky: Since Start Of Year, Ukraine Has Liberated 590 Km Of Territory

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky made this statement in a video address, according to Ukrinform.

“Indeed, Ukrainian positions are stronger now than in previous years. Since the beginning of the year, 590 square kilometers of our territory have been liberated and are under our control,” he said.

According to the head of state, this trend is not in the occupier's interest:“We continue to increase the number of Russian personnel we are eliminating-this, combined with sanctions of all kinds, is forcing Russia to choose diplomacy.”

Zelensky also reported on a briefing by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi:“Our long-range sanctions. We continue to achieve our designated targets in Russia, primarily Russian oil refining and their oil export capabilities. Today, we struck an oil refinery in Yaroslavl-700 kilometers from our border. We are continuing our long-range operations.”

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“It is important that our frontline positions are also strong; in particular, we are seeing good results on key fronts. I am grateful to all our Airborne Forces, our assault troops, and to all units that are effectively repelling Russian assaults. And I also thank everyone who supports our army and Security Forces,” the President stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have regained control of the village of Odradne and its surroundings in the Kharkiv region.

Photo: OP