Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky: Since Start Of Year, Ukraine Has Liberated 590 Km Of Territory

Zelensky: Since Start Of Year, Ukraine Has Liberated 590 Km Of Territory


2026-05-23 01:19:40
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky made this statement in a video address, according to Ukrinform.

“Indeed, Ukrainian positions are stronger now than in previous years. Since the beginning of the year, 590 square kilometers of our territory have been liberated and are under our control,” he said.

According to the head of state, this trend is not in the occupier's interest:“We continue to increase the number of Russian personnel we are eliminating-this, combined with sanctions of all kinds, is forcing Russia to choose diplomacy.”

Zelensky also reported on a briefing by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi:“Our long-range sanctions. We continue to achieve our designated targets in Russia, primarily Russian oil refining and their oil export capabilities. Today, we struck an oil refinery in Yaroslavl-700 kilometers from our border. We are continuing our long-range operations.”

Read also: Zelensky on peace talks: Update on U.S. readiness may come by end of the wee

“It is important that our frontline positions are also strong; in particular, we are seeing good results on key fronts. I am grateful to all our Airborne Forces, our assault troops, and to all units that are effectively repelling Russian assaults. And I also thank everyone who supports our army and Security Forces,” the President stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have regained control of the village of Odradne and its surroundings in the Kharkiv region.

Photo: OP

MENAFN23052026000193011044ID1111156735



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search