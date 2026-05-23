Kuleba, Domanski Discuss Preparations For Ukraine Recovery Conference

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kuleba said on Facebook that the priorities of the partnership include modernization of transport and border infrastructure, development of railway and road connections, increasing border crossing capacity, and expanding logistics corridors between Ukraine and the European Union.

"Special attention is being paid to the modernization of the Yahodyn-Dorohusk, Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne, and Krakivets-Korczowa border crossing points," he wrote.

According to Kuleba, transport cooperation between Ukraine and Poland has strategic importance during wartime.

"This is not only about the economy or logistics – it is a matter of the resilience of our states, the stability of transport corridors, and Ukraine's integration into the European market," Kuleba said.

The ministers also separately discussed preparations for the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2026.

According to Kuleba, the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development will be responsible for the "Local and Regional Dimension" track – a section dedicated to community resilience, local self-government development, and the practical experience of Ukrainian regions during the war.

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He also noted that, for the first time, an Infrastructure Platform will be held as a separate venue for discussing major transport and infrastructure projects and attracting private sector participation in their implementation.

"We are interested in broad involvement of Polish business in Ukraine's reconstruction, including through new cooperation mechanisms in the G2G format and implementation of joint public-private partnership projects," Kuleba said.

Kuleba thanked Poland for supporting Ukraine and for its readiness to develop practical cooperation in reconstruction, infrastructure, and economic integration.

During the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which will take place in Gdansk on June 25-26, Poland and Ukraine are expected to sign an intergovernmental agreement that has been under negotiation by working groups for several months.

Photo credit: Oleksii Kuleba / Facebook