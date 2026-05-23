FM Sybiha: U.S.-Led Diplomatic Track Is Stalled Ukraine Calls For New Dialogue Format

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha during an online briefing on May 22, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“I can indeed state... that the main track under U.S. leadership is currently on hold-due to various circumstances: the situation in the Middle East and other factors. Therefore, we are interested in a new dynamic, in further contacts and dialogue, including at the level of negotiating teams. But my impression is that this format is gradually reaching the limits of what can be discussed at this level. Sometimes it turns out that the same issues are being discussed several times over,” Sybiha said.

According to him, for the Ukrainian side, this means moving to a new format of talks with the Russian side.

“There are two directions here: first, more active participation by the European side, and second, a meeting at the level of President Zelensky and Putin. We believe that such a meeting could yield concrete results and provide additional momentum to end the war. That is why we have reached out, among others, to Turkey and other partners to facilitate such a meeting,” the Foreign Minister stated.

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He emphasized that the Ukrainian side is ready and believes that this is currently in Russia's interest.

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that negotiations involving Washington regarding the cessation of Russia's war against Ukraine have been suspended due to a lack of progres, but the U.S. is ready to rejoin them if there is a chance of achieving results.