Awqaf Minister Inspects Pilgrims' Conditions In Mecca

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Mecca, May 22 (Petra)-- Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and head of the Jordanian Hajj missions, Mohammad Al-Khalaileh, accompanied by Jordan's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Haitham Abu Al-Foul, inspected the conditions of Jordanian pilgrims staying in the Jarwal area of Mecca, where they reviewed the level of logistical services, accommodation facilities and transportation arrangements provided to the pilgrims.

The visit came as part of intensive field tours carried out on Friday by the Jordanian Hajj missions to check on pilgrims and follow up on their needs. The tours also included a visit to the Jordanian military Hajj mission.

During the tour, Al-Khalaileh stressed that the Jordanian Hajj missions continue to operate around the clock to serve pilgrims and meet their needs, noting that administrative, medical and guidance teams are directly monitoring pilgrims' conditions to ensure their comfort and facilitate the performance of their rituals with ease.

Al-Khalaileh and Abu Al-Foul also listened to remarks from several pilgrims, who praised the level of organization and services provided, saying that the administrative and logistical measures had helped ease their transportation and accommodation in Mecca.

As part of the field visits, Al-Khalaileh and Abu Al-Foul visited the Jordanian military Hajj mission, where they reviewed the conditions of its members and the services provided to them, stressing the importance of coordination and integration among the various Jordanian missions operating during the Hajj season.

The minister and the ambassador also offered condolences to the family of the late Jordanian pilgrim Ziad Mohammad Hassan Al-Kilani, who passed away in Mecca last Wednesday. They expressed their deepest sympathies to the family and prayed for God's mercy upon the deceased.

The Ministry of Awqaf confirmed that the Jordanian Hajj mission had followed up on all procedures related to the deceased from the first moments, in coordination with the relevant Saudi authorities, to ensure all necessary facilitation for his family and companions.

//Petra// MF