Youth-Led Climate Project Wraps Up With Call For Stronger Civil Society Role

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 21 (Petra) -- The non-profit Motivators for Training Company on Thursday concluded the dialogue forum and closing ceremony of the "Resilient Initiatives for Sustainable Engagement" (RISE) project, with broad participation from civil society organizations, youth representatives, and local and international partners.

The project was launched in response to the growing need to strengthen the role of youth and local community organizations in environmental and climate action across five governorates: Amman, Irbid, Zarqa, Karak, and Ajloun.

Adviser for technical and international affairs at the Ministry of Environment, Jihad Sawaeir, said addressing environmental and climate challenges requires genuine partnership between the government, civil society, and youth.

He stressed that the success of environmental policies depends on transforming awareness into practical behavior and initiatives on the ground.

Sawaeir stressed the importance of continued support for youth-led initiatives that contribute to raising environmental awareness and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals. He also highlighted the ministry's efforts to strengthen national and international partnerships in the environmental sector and commended the role of partners and supporters in ensuring the project's success.

Founder and CEO of Motivators for Training Company, Badi Baqaeen, said the RISE project was implemented in partnership with the Center for Development Services and CRISP, with funding from the German Federal Foreign Office.

He said the project aimed to build youth capacities and empower them to lead sustainable community initiatives in climate change and environmental sustainability.

Baqaeen noted that the project focused on translating knowledge into practical action through youth-led initiatives in recycling, sustainable agriculture, resource conservation and environmental awareness to support climate adaptation efforts and strengthen community engagement.

A documentary film highlighting the project's implementation stages from its launch in September 2025 until May 2026 was screened during the ceremony, alongside presentations of six youth-led initiatives supported and funded under the project.

The forum also featured specialized dialogue sessions focused on strengthening cooperation with the Ministry of Environment and developing partnership mechanisms between official institutions and civil society organizations to enhance implementation of national environmental policies.

The event concluded with a discussion session among participants and partners to exchange expertise and explore future cooperation opportunities.

//Petra// NQ