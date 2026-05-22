Forget Bali, Thailand! India's Radhanagar Beach Is Asia's Top Travel Paradise

Let's be honest, when we talk about Asia's best beaches, our minds usually drift to Thailand, Bali, or maybe Sri Lanka. But here's a proud fact: India has its own world-class beach that's just as amazing. Located on Swaraj Dweep (which was earlier called Havelock Island) in Andaman, this beach is famous for its super soft white sand and crystal-clear blue water. Yes, we're talking about Radhanagar Beach.

Just recently, it made headlines by setting a Guinness World Record for a stunning underwater display of the Indian national flag. This incredible achievement has put this beautiful tourist spot back in the global spotlight, grabbing everyone's attention. So, come on, let's dive into what makes this beach so special.

What's the big deal? Radhanagar Beach, also known as 'Beach No. 7', was crowned 'Asia's Best Beach' by TIME Magazine way back in 2004.

And guess what? It has managed to keep its natural beauty completely intact since then. On top of that, it has also received the prestigious 'Blue Flag' certification. This international award from Denmark is only given to beaches that meet super high standards for environmental protection, cleanliness, safety, and sustainable tourism.

Top Attractions and Things to Do at Radhanagar Beach



This place is less about adventure and more about peace and relaxation. **Swimming and Sunbathing:** The sea here gets deep very gradually, making it extremely safe for a swim.

Sunset Views: The sunset here is world-famous. If you reach by 4 PM, you can witness a truly breathtaking view.

Photography: With its tall tropical trees and white sand, this place is a photographer's dream. (Just remember, you'll need prior permission to use a drone camera). Picnics: There aren't many food stalls around, so it's a good idea for visitors to carry their own light snacks and water. ### Best Time to Visit The best time to plan a trip here is between October and May. The sea is calm, and the weather is just perfect.

Other Nearby Places to See



Elephant Beach: Famous for water sports like snorkelling and jet skiing.

Neil's Cove: A beautiful lagoon located just a short walk from Radhanagar Beach. Kala Patthar Beach: This beach is known for its striking black volcanic rocks.

How to Get There

By Flight: There are direct flights to Veer Savarkar Airport in Port Blair from major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

By Ferry: From Port Blair, you can take a private or government ferry to Havelock Island. The journey takes about 90 minutes to 3 hours.

Local Transport: Radhanagar Beach is 12 km from the Havelock jetty. You can easily get there in about 20 minutes by hiring a taxi, scooter, or an auto-rickshaw. This destination offers the experience of a foreign beach without needing a passport, making it a true paradise for Indian tourists.