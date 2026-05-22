Kingfisher Q1 Trading Update Preview: 26 May Results

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Inflation concerns return to the forefront

The macroeconomic backdrop has become increasingly complicated for UK retailers in recent weeks. The sharp rise in oil and wholesale energy prices following escalating tensions in the Middle East has fuelled concerns that UK inflation could remain elevated for longer than previously expected.

For Kingfisher, this creates a delicate balancing act. On one hand, higher inflation and potential interest-rate hikes may continue to weigh on housing activity and consumer confidence, particularly in discretionary home improvement categories.

On the other, inflationary environments can sometimes support demand for smaller-scale repair and maintenance spending as households delay more expensive moves or renovations.

The market will therefore be looking closely at whether signs of stabilisation seen earlier this year have continued into the opening quarter of FY2026/27.

Recent momentum has improved

Kingfisher enters the update following a stronger-than-expected second half to FY2025/26. Previous results showed improving like-for-like sales, expanding gross margins and better free cash flow generation, helped by strong execution in trade-focused businesses such as Screwfix and continued growth in e-commerce.

Screwfix has remained a standout performer, benefiting from resilient demand from professional tradespeople, while B&Q has shown signs of stabilisation after several weaker quarters tied to softer DIY demand. The company has also continued to gain traction from its marketplace platform and digital investments.

Management previously guided toward the upper end of profit expectations, reflecting improving operational performance and disciplined cost control.

UK consumer and housing market under pressure

Despite these operational improvements, the broader UK backdrop remains fragile. Persistently high mortgage rates and renewed inflation concerns continue to pressure the housing market, which is a critical driver of home improvement spending.

Consumers remain cautious around large-ticket discretionary purchases such as kitchens, bathrooms and major renovation projects. This has been particularly challenging for DIY retailers across Europe, where demand has softened considerably compared with the post-pandemic boom years.

If higher energy prices continue feeding through into utility bills and transport costs, pressure on disposable incomes could intensify further during the second half of 2026.

Trade customers and value positioning key

One of Kingfisher's key strategic advantages remains its increasing exposure to trade customers, who tend to generate more frequent and resilient spending patterns than casual DIY consumers. Screwfix and TradePoint have therefore become increasingly important profit drivers within the group.

At the same time, the company's emphasis on value and own-brand products may help support volumes if consumers become more price-sensitive amid rising inflation.

Investors will be watching for updates on professional trade demand, pricing trends and any evidence that inflationary pressures are beginning to affect customer behaviour more materially.

Cost pressures also rising

Higher energy prices do not only affect consumers, they also raise costs for retailers directly through logistics, transportation, warehousing and store operations. As a result, Kingfisher's ability to protect margins through productivity gains and supply-chain efficiency will remain a major area of focus.

Recent improvements in gross margin performance have helped investor sentiment recover, but sustained energy inflation could test the durability of those gains.

What investors will watch on 26 May

The market will focus closely on several key areas:



UK and France like-for-like sales trends

Performance at Screwfix and B&Q specifically

Commentary around consumer demand heading into summer

Margin guidance and cost inflation assumptions Outlook for FY2026/27 profitability

What the update means for investors

Kingfisher heads into its first-quarter trading update with operational momentum improving, but against a rapidly evolving macroeconomic backdrop. Rising energy costs and the possibility of persistently high UK inflation threaten to complicate the recovery story for both the housing market and consumer spending.

If the company can demonstrate resilient trade demand, stable margins and continued market-share gains despite these pressures, confidence in the recovery trajectory could strengthen further.

However, any indication that inflation is beginning to materially weaken discretionary home improvement spending may reinforce concerns that the sector faces another prolonged period of subdued growth.

Kingfisher analyst ratings and technical analysis

Analysts rate Kingfisher as a 'hold' with a mean long-term price target is at 313.14p, around 8% above the current share price (as of 22 May 2026).

Source: LSEG Data & Analytics



​TipRanks has a '5 Neutral' Smart Score for Kingfisher with a 'hold' rating.

Source: TipRanks

The Kingfisher share price - down around 8% year-to-date – remains medium-term under pressure but is trying to find support around its March low at 271.5p. While it and the current May low at 270.0p underpin on a daily chart closing basis, a recovery above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 302.9p may ensue.

Kingfisher daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView

But even in this scenario a rise an daily chart close above the April high at 303.3p would need to be seen, for a bullish reversal to gain traction and for the February peak at 372.3p to potentially be back in the firing line.

Kingfisher weekly candlestick chart Source: TradingView

Were the recent lows at 271.5p-to-270.0p to give way, though, the 200-week simple moving average (SMA) at 263.0p may be reached. Further down sits major support at 240.3p-to-236.6p, made up of the February-to-September 2025 lows.

How to invest in Kingfisher shares

Investors interested in UK home improvement retail exposure through Kingfisher have several options. Here's how to approach investing:

Research Kingfisher's latest results, housing market conditions and inflation trends thoroughly. Understanding DIY retail economics and macro sensitivity helps inform decisions. How to invest in stocks provides background.

Download IG Invest or open a share dealing account to access UK-listed shares. Kingfisher trades under ticker KGF.

Search for Kingfisher plc shares on the trading platform. Review pricing, dividend yields and macro exposure.

Choose the number of shares or investment value based on your portfolio strategy. Consider whether to hold shares in a general account, ISA or SIPP for tax efficiency.

Place your trade and monitor your investment over time. Kingfisher provides quarterly updates and half-yearly results.

Remember home improvement retail is cyclical and sensitive to housing markets and consumer confidence. Diversification reduces concentration risk whilst maintaining exposure to UK retail sector and trading.

Important to know

This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients. See full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.