Eni Signs Long-Term LNG Supply Agreements In Indonesia
The contracts, linked to LNG volumes from Eni-operated gas developments in the Kutei Basin, cover a total of approximately 2 million tonnes per year (MTPA). LNG will be delivered via the existing Bontang LNG facilities in East Kalimantan, including the reactivation of a previously idle production train, improving utilization of Indonesia's existing energy infrastructure.
The new agreements further strengthen Eni's global LNG portfolio and reinforce Indonesia's position as a key supplier to regional and international markets. They also support Eni's strategic goal of exceeding 20 MTPA of contracted LNG supply by 2030.--
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