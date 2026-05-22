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Eni Signs Long-Term LNG Supply Agreements In Indonesia

Eni Signs Long-Term LNG Supply Agreements In Indonesia


2026-05-22 05:36:35
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Eni has signed three long-term agreements with LNG sellers of the South Hub and North Hub gas projects in Indonesia, both operated by the company with an average participating interest exceeding 80% across the two hubs, for the purchase of liquefied natural gas, Trend reports with reference to Eni.

The contracts, linked to LNG volumes from Eni-operated gas developments in the Kutei Basin, cover a total of approximately 2 million tonnes per year (MTPA). LNG will be delivered via the existing Bontang LNG facilities in East Kalimantan, including the reactivation of a previously idle production train, improving utilization of Indonesia's existing energy infrastructure.

The new agreements further strengthen Eni's global LNG portfolio and reinforce Indonesia's position as a key supplier to regional and international markets. They also support Eni's strategic goal of exceeding 20 MTPA of contracted LNG supply by 2030.

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Trend News Agency

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